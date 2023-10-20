Some pensioners ‘may have to set money aside for unexpected tax bills’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some pensioners ‘may have to set money aside for unexpected tax bills’

By Press Association
Some pensioners could have to start setting money aside for unexpected tax bills, according to LCP (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some pensioners could have to start setting money aside for out-of-the-blue tax bills, a consultancy firm is warning.

Frozen income tax thresholds, alongside bumper state pension rises, may push more pensioners into paying tax.

Consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) warned that growing numbers of pensioners could be pushed over the tax threshold based purely on a state pension, adding that there is no automatic way of collecting the tax that they owe, because state pensions are paid in full, before the deduction of tax.

In such cases, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) could operate a system known as “simple assessment”.

Under “simple assessment”, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would notify HMRC at the end of a tax year how much state pension people have received.

If this takes someone over the income tax threshold, there would be a tax bill to be paid.

HMRC may write to the pensioner after the end of the tax year telling them that they have not paid the tax due on their state pension and requiring them to make a payment before January 31 the following year, LCP said.

It warned that pensioners could have received – and spent – all of their pension during one financial year only to receive a tax bill on that pension the following year.

For pensioners who have a state pension and a private pension, the state will collect any tax due through the code applied to the private pension.

The income tax threshold has been frozen at £12,570 since 2021/22.

This could mean pensioners receiving over £242 per week would owe some income tax.

LCP said that online statistics from DWP indicate that, as at November 2020, over 2.3 million pensioners had a state pension of £195 per week or more, and taking account of state pension increases since then, these people would now have a pension over the tax threshold next year.

While some of these pensioners will have private pensions that can be used to collect any tax due, others will have large state pensions precisely because they did not make alternative private provision, it said.

LCP estimates that around one in five of these pensioners, or more than 400,000 may have no other source of income from which HMRC can collect the tax owed.

This is the group who are now at risk of getting unexpected tax bills and may need to consider setting aside some of their state pension each month so that they have the funds available to pay a future tax bill, it said.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now partner at LCP said: “Millions of pensioners have been dragged into the tax net for the first time in recent years, primarily because of the multi-year freeze on tax thresholds.

“Many are now at risk of an unexpected letter from HMRC asking for tax they may not have realised was due. Any pensioner with a pension next year over £242 per week will have tax to pay, and if they do not have a private pension through which the tax can be collected, they may need to set some money aside for an unwelcome tax demand.”

LCP believes many of those who could be hit by unexpected bills could be receiving the old state pension, having reached their state pension age by 2016. Under the older state pension system, some people will be receiving a full basic pension (of £156.20 per week) plus additional pension top-ups, which could push their total state pension into the tax bracket.

The full new state pension is currently £203.85 per week.

Under the state pensions triple lock, pensioners could receive an inflation-busting state pension increase next year.

The state pension usually rises each April by inflation, wages or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released on Wednesday showed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was at 6.7% last month.

But wages have been rising at a higher rate, with a figure of 8.5% potentially being used to calculate the state pension rise.

Earlier this week, Downing Street refused to guarantee that benefits would rise in line with inflation or that the triple lock for pensions would be based on earnings including bonuses.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said previously: “The Secretary of State has to conduct his statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions using the most recent data, including, obviously, today’s figures. So that process will take place.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Pensioners whose sole income is the state pension do not pay any income tax, and this year we provided the biggest ever cash increase to pension payments, a 10.1% rise.

“Our tax burden remains lower than any major European economy – and by raising personal thresholds over the past decade we have taken three million people out of paying tax altogether. The best tax cut we can provide right now is to halve inflation, which we’re on track to do this year as long as we stick to our plan.”