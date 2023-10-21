Gaza humanitarian access ‘must not be one-off’, says Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Gaza humanitarian access ‘must not be one-off’, says Cleverly

By Press Association
Palestinian trucks line up on the border to take humanitarian aid In Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)
Palestinian trucks line up on the border to take humanitarian aid In Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)

Aid has begun to flow into Gaza after the border crossing with Egypt was opened, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly saying it was a “lifeline” for those suffering in the territory.

But he said the opening of the Rafah crossing could not be a one-off event and he would continue to push for humanitarian access to Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been besieged and bombarded by Israel after its Hamas rulers launched a series of terrorist raids on October 7.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt was opened on Saturday morning to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days before heading into Gaza.

On the Gaza side of the border, hundreds of foreign passport-holders have been trying to leave the besieged territory.

Mr Cleverly, who was visiting Egypt on Saturday for the Cairo Peace Summit, said: “Trucks carrying lifesaving aid are beginning to cross at Rafah into Gaza. This aid is a lifeline for those suffering.

“But it cannot be a one-off.

“The UK continues to push for humanitarian access to Gaza.”

Mr Cleverly will use the Cairo summit to emphasise the UK’s call to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict spiralling into a wider Middle East war.

The opening of the Rafah crossing followed another major development in the crisis when Hamas freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the first such release from among around 200 people the militant group abducted during its October 7 raids on southern Israel.

Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie were released following talks brokered by Qatar.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I welcome the release of two US hostages in Gaza and thank Qatar for their leadership on this issue. ”

Israel Palestinians
Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie have been freed (Government of Israel via AP)

Hamas said it had released them for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari government.

Meanwhile in the UK the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has said it expects 200,000 people to join what it claims will be the “biggest march for Palestinian rights in British history” on Saturday.

PSC director Ben Jamal said: “They will be calling for an end to violence, to all attacks on civilians, and for our Government to end its complicity with the root causes of the violence – Israel’s system of military occupation, colonisation and apartheid.”

Speakers at a rally outside Downing Street will include Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan, NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede, FBU general secretary Matt Wrack, UCU general secretary Jo Grady and RMT senior assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey.