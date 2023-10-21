Thousands march in Dublin in support of Palestinians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands march in Dublin in support of Palestinians

By Press Association
Protesters during a pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin in a show of solidarity with Palestinians and against the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gathered at the Garden of Remembrance before marching with banners and Palestinian flags to Merrion Square.

It is the second weekend in a row that a large-scale demonstration in support of Palestinians has taken place in the Irish capital, while last week there was also a rally and march organised by the Ireland Israel Alliance (IIA) in support of Israel.

The Gaza Strip has been blockaded and bombarded by Israel after its Hamas rulers launched a series of terrorist raids on October 7.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Protesters in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

On Saturday the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was opened to let aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the Gaza Strip.

Zoe Lawlor, chairwoman of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, addressed the gathering in Dublin on Saturday.

“Take this immense energy and solidarity and channel it into action,” she said.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the illegal siege of Gaza must be lifted and humanitarian aid allowed in.”

Crowds also turned out in Northern Ireland in a march organised by Belfast Stands with Palestine.

Hundreds took part in the procession in the city centre to the BBC Northern Ireland headquarters.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s names were booed by participants during the event.