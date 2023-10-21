Tory plea to ministers to lift cap on Scottish student numbers for universities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory plea to ministers to lift cap on Scottish student numbers for universities

By Press Association
Scotland’s universities are becoming ‘ever more dependent’ on tuition fees from international students for their funding, Tories have claimed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Government “underfunding” of universities has left the sector increasingly dependent on cash from foreign students, Tories have claimed, as figures showed the number of new students coming to Scotland to start their degrees has trebled since the SNP came to power.

In 2021-22 there were 18,280 first time undergraduate international students who came to Scotland from outside of the European Union – with this total up from 6,000 in 2007-08.

The Tories contrasted this 205% increase with the 60% growth in the number of new Scottish students starting university here over the same period.

A record 33,880 Scottish domiciled students started their first, full-time degree course at a Scottish university in 2021-22 – with this total up 595 from the previous year.

Liam Kerr urged the Scottish Government to lift the cap on places available for Scottish students (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But the Tories said universities were being “forced to turn away talented homegrown students” because of the cap on funded places for Scottish students.

Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said: “The SNP’s unacceptable underfunding of Scottish higher education means that our universities are becoming ever more dependent on tuition fees from international students.

“While it’s welcome that so many young people from across the globe choose to study in Scotland, our universities’ reliance on international fees is having an unfair impact on young Scots.

“Universities have made it clear that the SNP’s arbitrary cap on the number of places offered to Scots each year means that they are forced to turn away talented homegrown students.”

Mr Kerr demanded the Government “urgently listen to the Scottish Conservatives’ longstanding calls to lift this stringent cap so that more homegrown students can attend universities in their own country”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “International students make a significant contribution to our society, culture and economy. These students add to the diversity of our communities, enrich the learning experience and support local businesses and jobs.

“The number of Scottish-domiciled full-time first-degree entrants has increased by over 31% since 2006-07.

“We have also seen a record number of Scottish students from deprived areas enrolling in university for the first time, with a recent report from the Commissioner for Fair Access making clear that Scotland continues to set the pace in the UK for fair access to higher education.”