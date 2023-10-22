Nandy defends Labour’s ‘clarified’ position on Israeli siege of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nandy defends Labour’s ‘clarified’ position on Israeli siege of Gaza

By Press Association
Shadow international development minister Lisa Nandy has said she understands why the party has faced a backlash from Muslim members over Sir Keir Starmer’s comments on Israel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy said she understands why the party has faced a backlash from Muslim members over Sir Keir Starmer’s comments on Israel.

The party has faced criticism and councillors have quit after Sir Keir appeared to suggest in an LBC interview that “Israel does have that right” to cut off power and water to Gaza, before later clarifying that he was referring to Israel’s right to defend itself.

Asked if she understands why some Muslim Labour members felt alienated by his comments, shadow international development minister Ms Nandy told the BBC: “I completely understand why people in the Muslim community are in extraordinary amounts of pain right now and heard those words and felt very concerned, and I’m glad that we’ve clarified that, I’m glad that we’ve been consistent about that.”

Labour Party Conference 2023
Lisa Nandy declined to say whether she believes Israel has breached international law (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked if Sir Keir will apologise, she said: “We can’t apologise for holding a position that we’ve never held.”

She repeatedly declined to say whether she believes Israel has broken international law by laying siege to Gaza.

“I’m not going to sit in your studio and grandstand and tell you that I’m going to make big pronouncements about what Israel is and isn’t doing in what is a very complex, difficult situation,” she said.

“Israel is still having rockets fired against its own people from a proscribed terrorist organisation and where you’ve got 200 hostages sitting in basements in Gaza who haven’t yet been released.

“What we’ve got to ensure is that international law is upheld.

“That’s why the 20 trucks that went into Gaza were very important yesterday, but not sufficient, and that’s why all of our efforts are focused on keeping that window open, keeping that crossing open and scaling up those efforts urgently.

“There is a humanitarian catastrophe looming for people in Gaza, and that’s where we’ve got to focus.”

On Friday, Oxford City councillors Imogen Thomas, Edward Mundy, Paula Dunne, Duncan Hall, Dr Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini and Jabu Nala-Hartley quit the party, the latest to do so following Sir Keir’s comments on October 11.

The councillors said in a statement: “At a time when it’s been crucial to call for an immediate ceasefire and a de-escalation, and to insist Israel abides by international law, Keir Starmer and the shadow foreign secretary (David Lammy) have instead endorsed collective punishment, blockade, siege and mass civilian casualties.

“As Starmer has said ‘Israel has that right’ to continue deadly attacks on Gazans. This is complicity in war crimes.”