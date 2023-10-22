PM Sunak’s phone number ‘published online’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

PM Sunak’s phone number ‘published online’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s personal mobile phone number has been published online in an an embarrassing security breach (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s personal mobile phone number has been published online in an an embarrassing security breach (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

The Prime Minister’s phone number has been published online in an an embarrassing security breach.

Rishi Sunak’s personal mobile number was revealed after social media pranksters published audio of the phone ringing and the Prime Minister’s answerphone message responding, The Sun reported.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We don’t comment on security matters.”

The number is the one Sunak has used for many years – including while chancellor and during last year’s leadership election, the newspaper said.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s phone number was revealed online by pranksters (Danny Lawson/PA)

He was reportedly given a new, separate number when he came to power almost a year ago.

But the online video that emerged on Sunday appears to show the personal number has continued to be in operation.

Earlier this month it emerged that Mr Sunak told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry he was unable to provide WhatsApp messages sent from the number because he failed to back them up and had changed phones several times so “does not have access” to them.

It is not the first time that a prime minister’s mobile phone number has been available online.

Boris Johnson was advised to stop using his personal phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as prime minister in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

That led to a protracted process to extract his messages for the Covid-19 inquiry, reportedly made more complicated because he forgot his passcode.