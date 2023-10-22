Billions in local government pensions invested in fossil fuels – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billions in local government pensions invested in fossil fuels – analysis

By Press Association
At least £12.2 billion of local government pensions is invested in fossil fuels, campaigners warned (PA)
Billions in local government pensions have been invested in the fossil fuels industry, according to new analysis.

Environmental campaign groups Friends of the Earth and Platform London analysed data gathered through Freedom of Information requests.

The groups said they were able to analyse data covering 75% of the assets under management for the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) – one of the largest schemes in the country – for the financial year 2021/2022.

They found at least £12.2 billion invested in fossil fuels – £10.4 billion in England, £1.4 billion in Scotland, £227 million in Wales and £28 million in Northern Ireland.

Insufficient data was provided to screen for fossil fuel holdings in the remaining 25% of assets under management, the group said.

They instead estimated that a total of £16 billion could potentially be invested in fossil fuels based on the same proportions found in the figures they were able to analyse.

Of that, they estimated that more than £8 billion could be invested in companies developing new oil and gas projects.

It comes after the Government held a consultation on plans for a climate risk reporting framework for the LPGS in England and Wales, which closed in November 2022.

Local government minister Lee Rowley said the Government would not be implementing any requirements related to governance or disclosure of climate-related financial risks before April 2024, according to a letter sent to the LPGS Scheme Advisory Board, seen by the PA news agency.

The campaigners said the investment is undermining local efforts to achieve net zero and called on schemes to “dump these dated fossil fuel assets”.

Jamie Peters, climate coordinator at Friends of the Earth, said: “From insulating heat-leaking homes to facilitating mass public transport, councils are key to effective climate action, but this is undermined if local authority pension funds continue to fund fossil fuels.

“It’s time to ditch financially risky holdings in gas, coal and oil, and invest in accelerating the transformation to a carbon-free future.”

The campaigners also found that the level of money invested in fossil fuels varied across UK local government pensions.

In London, investment is nearly half the national average after local leadership has supported fossil fuel divestment.

Two funds with the lowest proportion of their investments in fossil fuels came from Wales, reflecting the Welsh Government’s support for fossil fuel divestment in 2022.

However, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and West Yorkshire Pension Fund each invest over £1 billion into fossil fuels

Rob Noyes, divestment campaigner and researcher at Platform, said: “Investments in dirty fossil fuels turn public sector savings into fossil fuel playthings, pumping billions of pounds through the pensions pipeline into climate-wrecking fossil fuels.

“This money is syphoned from workers’ wages and squandered, when it should be fuelling the green and just transition that we so desperately need.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Investment decisions relating to LGPS funds are made at a local level by a pensions committee made up of elected councillors, they consider their fiduciary duty to members and taxpayers when making decisions, along with other relevant considerations.

“LGPS funds have to invest in line with regulations and statutory guidance issued by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities which requires them to take and act on proper advice in assessing the suitability of their investments.”