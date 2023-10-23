Consultation on winter heating payment replacement launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultation on winter heating payment replacement launched

By Press Association
Payments of between £100 and £300 will be given to most pensioners under the plans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Payments of between £100 and £300 will be given to most pensioners under the plans (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on a replacement for the winter fuel payment.

Proposals for the payment would see between £100 and £300 sent to most pensioners on a universal basis – with only those living in residential care and in receipt of benefits such as pension credits not receiving anything – in either November or December each year.

The current benefit will be transferred from the Department for Work and Pensions to Social Security Scotland, with the Scottish Government seeking views on improvements which could be made as it comes under Scottish Government control.

The cost is expected to be around £180 million in the first year.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Pension age winter heating payment will seek to safely and securely transfer responsibility for the delivery of winter fuel payment to the Scottish Government, ensuring that more than a million pensioners currently eligible for winter fuel payment continue to receive this support.

“This will be an investment of around £180 million in 2024-25 to help older people with the costs of heating their homes throughout the winter.

“Working with individuals and organisations with experience of the benefits system is central to our approach to developing the devolved social security system in Scotland.

“We are now looking for the public’s views, as well as those of relevant experts and organisations – through this consultation – to finalise our policy on this important benefit.”

The consultation will close on January 15.