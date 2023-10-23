Ministers delaying no fault evictions ban until after court reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers delaying no fault evictions ban until after court reforms

By Press Association
The Renters Reform Bill containing the ban promised back in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto will be debated in the Commons (PA)
The Renters Reform Bill containing the ban promised back in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto will be debated in the Commons (PA)

Ministers are delaying the promised ban on “no fault” evictions until after a reform of the courts is achieved, provoking claims they are kicking the move into the “long grass”.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has told Conservative MPs that the ban on section 21 evictions will not be enacted before a series of improvements are made in the legal system.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused the Government of having “betrayed” renters with a “grubby deal” to win the support of Conservative backbenchers.

The Renters Reform Bill containing the ban promised back in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto will be debated in the Commons on Monday after a long delay.

In a letter first reported by LBC, Mr Gove said in a letter to Tories earlier this month that they will “reform the courts before we abolish section 21”.

He said that “implementation of the new system will not take place until we judge sufficient progress has been made to improve the courts”.

Among the changes to areas that are “currently frustrating proceedings”, they will digitise more of the courts process to make it easier for landlords and explore the prioritisation of cases such as those including anti-social behaviour.

Improving bailiff retention and recruitment, and providing early legal advice for tenants were also cited.

Ms Rayner, the shadow housing secretary, said that the “flip-flop” on the section 21 ban “kicks it into the long grass”.

She argued it was unlikely to be brought in before the next election because the Conservatives will act as “judge and jury” in deciding when the courts have been sufficiently improved.

“Having broken the justice system, they are now using their own failure to indefinitely delay keeping their promises to renters in the most underhand way,” she said.

“This comes at a heavy price for renters who have been let down for too long already. Tens of thousands more families who the Government promised to protect now face the prospect of being threatened with homelessness or kicked out of their homes by bailiffs.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of the Shelter housing charity, said renters have “already had to wait far too long for reform”.

“The Government absolutely cannot kick abolishing no fault evictions down the road and leave them waiting any longer. We need a clear and unambiguous timeline for abolishing these evictions,” she added.

Downing Street was unable to say when a ban on no fault evictions will be introduced.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s right that courts are ready for what will be the most significant reforms to tenancy laws in three decades.

“I think we’ve said from the start the implementation will be phased and I don’t know exactly if there’s set timelines to that.”

The move was welcomed by National Residential Landlords Association chief executive Ben Beadle.

He said: “Reform of the rental market will only work if it has the confidence of responsible landlords every bit as much as tenants. This is especially important given the rental housing supply crisis renters now face.

“Following extensive campaigning by the NRLA, we welcome the approach taken by ministers to ensure court improvements are made before section 21 ends.”