Oxford academics to debate motion for ‘intifada until victory’ in Middle East

Oxford academics will debate a motion calling for “intifada until victory” against Israel at a meeting of union members, according to reports.

A motion shared with Oxford members of the University and College Union (UCU) reportedly states that the branch believes that “only a mass uprising on both sides of the green line and across the Middle East can free the Palestinian people”.

The motion emailed to members, which the Telegraph newspaper claims to have seen, states that the war is “a direct consequence of decades of violent oppression of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state”.

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Monday (AP/Hatem Ali)

It goes on to say that “it is the duty of the international movement of workers and youth to support this struggle” and calls for “a Socialist Federation of the Middle East” and “intifada until victory”.

According to the UCU website, its members will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday to “discuss and debate solidarity motions relating to the ongoing war”.

The notice warned that “antisemitism, Islamophobia, or other hateful expressions” would not be tolerated in the debate.

The last intifada – an Arabic word meaning shaking off or struggle – between 2000 and 2005 saw more than 4,000 people killed on both sides, including around 3,000 Palestinians.

A statement by the UCU released earlier this month condemned “in the strongest possible terms, the targeting of civilian life by both Hamas and the Israeli military”.

It read: “We call upon the British government and the international community to collectively call for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.

“This must include an end to the blockade of Gaza by the Israeli military and a halt to further violence against civilians by Hamas before any more lives are lost.

“The events of recent days are part of a continuing cycle of violence that has been the result of decades of brutal occupation.

“Achieving a lasting peace in the region must start with an end to the occupation and a recognition of the rights of all people.”

The UCU and University of Oxford have been approached for comment.