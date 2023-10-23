Plaque commemorating murdered MP Sir David Amess unveiled in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaque commemorating murdered MP Sir David Amess unveiled in Commons

By Press Association
Sir David Amess was an MP for nearly 40 years (Chris McAndrew/PA)
A plaque commemorating murdered MP Sir David Amess has been unveiled in the House of Commons.

Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in October 2021.

The shield was unveiled by Sir David’s wife, Julia Amess, at a small ceremony attended by family members, as well as Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Commons officials said.

Sir David’s coat of arms features five red roses, representing his children and his love of gardening, and two talbot dogs, representing animal rescue, a cause he championed, and Bournemouth University, his alma mater.

Lady Amess said she chose the motto His Light Remains, which features just below the shield, because “wherever I go, I am reminded of him in some way: someone he has helped, a charity he has supported and people whose lives he has touched”.

She said: “The Commons meant everything to David.

“He loved people and worked tirelessly to help anyone. He rarely took no for an answer if he felt more could be done to help someone. I am sure some government departments became exasperated.

“He didn’t seek high office, he just wanted to be a good MP and help change people’s lives for the better.

“We are hugely honoured that his legacy lives on in the Commons but, like so many of his friends, we miss his ready smile, ridiculous sense of humour and lifelong mission to brighten the most difficult of moments.”

Sir Lindsay, announcing the unveiling to the Commons at the start of business on Monday, said: “Sir David was a dedicated constituency MP, a powerful advocate for Southend-on-Sea, which was granted city status last year in his honour.

“He was a committed campaigner for the causes he believed in, most notably animal welfare, and a highly respected, valued colleague, known to members in all parts of the House for his kindness and his generosity, and of course his friendship to all.

“He is sorely missed.”

The shield in Sir David’s memory joins plaques to other MPs who were killed while serving, including Airey Neave, Sir Anthony Berry, Ian Gow and Jo Cox, as well as MPs killed in the two world wars.