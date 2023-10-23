No plans for more police powers over ‘jihad’ chants, signals Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans for more police powers over ‘jihad’ chants, signals Sunak

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

Police are unlikely to be given more powers to address chants deemed to be extremist after comments at a Palestine rally over the weekend, the Prime Minister has signalled.

That is despite suggestions from the Metropolitan Police chief that laws may need to be redrawn, amid concerns about gaps in current anti-extremism legislation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman met on Monday with Sir Mark Rowley, where she had been expected to discuss the force’s handling of a pro-Palestinian protester chanting “jihad”.

Officers had said no offences were identified in the footage from the demonstration in central London over the weekend.

Addressing MPs, Rishi Sunak said: “Where there are gaps in the law, we’re happy to address and look at those.

“But we do believe at the moment the police do have the powers to arrest those who are inciting violence or racial hatred, there is no place on our streets for that type of behaviour and we will work extensively to clarify the guidance to officers on the ground so they are aware fully about the powers and tools that are available to them to make sure these people feel the force of the law.”

The Met had pointed out that jihad has “a number of meanings”, and said that specialist counter-terrorism officers had not identified any offences arising from the specific clip from Saturday.

Instead, officers spoke to the man to “discourage any repeat of similar chanting”.

The Met chief defended the approach taken by the force, as he suggested that recent demonstrations had shown current rules need “redrawing”.

Sir Mark, before he headed the Met, was involved in a report from 2021 that urged ministers to do more to tackle extremism.

The official watchdog the Commission for Countering Extremism concluded then that gaps within current legislation had left it harder to tackle “hateful extremism”.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Home Secretary, Sir Mark said: “We are absolutely ruthless in tackling anybody who puts their foot over the legal line. We’re accountable for the law. We can’t enforce taste or decency, but we can enforce the law.”

He added: “The conversation finished really around the line of the law. It’s our job to enforce to that line. It’s Parliament’s job to draw that line. And the thought that maybe events at the moment … maybe some of the lines aren’t quite in the right place.”

Sir Mark went on: “The law that we’ve designed around hate crime and terrorism over recent decades hasn’t taken full account of the ability in extremist groups to steer around those laws and propagating the truly toxic messages through social media.

“Those lines probably need redrawing.”

Former commissioner for countering extremism Dame Sara Khan was among those involved in the report that urged Government action on extremism.

“The Government has not closed or addressed these gaps in the legislation that our report highlighted,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The word jihad does have a range of different meanings and the Met were right to make that point. I think it is really important that what we tried to highlight with the report is that there is a subsection of extremist activity in this country that extremist groups operate and exploit.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also urged ministers to look at addressing “gaps in the law” as he warned of a “huge increase” in hate crimes in recent weeks.

A video posted on social media shows a man speaking into a microphone on Saturday in front of a banner reading “Muslim Armies! Rescue the People of Palestine”.

The main speaker asks: “What is the solution to liberate people from the concentration camp called Palestine?”

A man standing to the side of the speaker, but neither on a platform nor speaking into the microphone, can then be heard chanting words including “jihad”, as can some others attending the protest.

Other clips posted on social media from the same protest show demonstrators using the microphone to speak about a “solution” of “jihad”.

The word can mean struggle or effort, but it has also been taken to refer to holy war.

The Met said that specialist Crown Prosecution Service lawyers had agreed no offence could be identified in the footage from the Hizb ut-Tahrir protest, which was separate to the main rally.

A Home Office readout of the meeting said that Ms Braverman “recognised the complexities of the law in policing aspects of these protests and prosecutor decisions”.

“The Home Secretary and all of Government supports the police as they continue to enforce the law against anyone suspected of committing an offence, and will ensure the police have everything they need to maintain law and order.”

Concerns were also raised about interventions by a home secretary in operational policing.

Former director of public prosecutions Lord Macdonald has said the Home Secretary needed to be a “bit careful”.

“I don’t think it’s right for the Home Secretary to be assuming the power herself to dictate what those decisions should be. I imagine she is not doing that, I imagine she is simply expressing a view. But it is a view coming from the Home Secretary and that can have a power of its own,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.