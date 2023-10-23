Rishi Sunak duels with Jeremy Corbyn over past description of Hamas as ‘friends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak duels with Jeremy Corbyn over past description of Hamas as ‘friends’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Corbyn (Joe Giddens/Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Prime Minister has clashed with Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, criticising the former Labour leader for describing Hamas as “friends” in the past.

Rishi Sunak said that Hamas, which is designated as a terror organisation by the UK Government, had “perpetrated an absolutely appalling act of terrorism on over a thousand people” in response to calls from Independent MP Mr Corbyn for a ceasefire.

The Islington North MP has previously said he regrets the comments from 2009, in which he described both Hezbollah and Hamas as friends.

As Mr Sunak updated MPs on his recent visit to Israel, Mr Corbyn condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel in early October.

“The killings on October 7 were appalling and they have to be totally condemned as everyone has done today,” he said.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack by Hamas (James Manning/File/PA)

Mr Corbyn added: “The loss, however, of 5,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza is continuing and getting worse.

“The question is, why did the Prime Minister instruct Britain’s representative at the UN not to support the call for a very minimal thing, which is a humanitarian pause to allow aid to go in, and a ceasefire to take place to start to bring about a process of peace.

“Ultimately that is the only way forward, ultimately the only way forward is the end of the occupation, ultimately the only way forward is recognition of the rights of the people of Palestine.”

Mr Sunak responded: “Our regional diplomatic engagement has extensively been focused about how we can bring about a better, brighter future for the people of Palestine and the Palestinians.

“But I would say to him, I am surprised he hasn’t made any reference to the fact that an organisation that he once described as a ‘friend’ has perpetrated an absolutely appalling act of terrorism on over a thousand people.”

The Prime Minister had earlier told the Commons the UK is still committed to a two-state solution to bring peace to Israel and Palestine.

“Our support for a two-state solution is highly valued across the region, but it can’t be a cliched talking point to roll out at times like this,” Mr Sunak said.

While he said other important steps had been taken in recent years including normalisation of the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister added: “We must never lose sight of how essential the two-state solution is.

“So we will work together with out international partners to bring renewed energy and creativity to this effort.”

He added: “It will rely on establishing more effective governance for Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank, it will also mean challenging actions that undercut legitimate aspirations for Palestinian statehood.”