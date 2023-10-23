Tory MPs oppose Government’s plans for reform of rental housing sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MPs oppose Government’s plans for reform of rental housing sector

By Press Association
The Renters Reform Bill came under criticism from some Tory MPs (PA)
The Government has come under fire from Tory MPs over its plans to reform the rental sector, even after ministers indefinitely delayed the promised ban on “no-fault” evictions.

A series of Conservative MPs voiced their opposition to the Renters Reform Bill, saying it would add “to the burden of landlords”.

It comes after Housing Secretary Michael Gove wrote to Tory backbenchers to say the ban on “no-fault” section 21 evictions promised as part of the legislation will not be enacted before a series of improvements are made in the legal system.

In the Commons, Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh told MPs: “Banning no-fault evictions will make the rental market even more stagnant and will lead to a further drying up of it.”

He added: “And apart from adding to the burden of landlords, we don’t want a situation that happened in Ireland, where the regulatory burdens on landlords is such that the rental sector has shrunk massively and governments have paid the price in terms of popularity.”

Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds) said the Bill would have a “disastrous effect” on areas including his constituency “in reducing the number of rental properties, and therefore increasing the price of rent, and for youngsters this is really serious”.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said the Government seemed “to be tarring every landlord with the same brush” with the Bill.

He added: “This Bill, without pinching the TV headline, is not what it says on the tin. It should be renamed the rogue landlord and nightmare tenants bill, because all it does is force good landlords to take action that they wouldn’t normally take.”

In a letter to Tory MPs, Mr Gove said the Government will “reform the courts before we abolish section 21”.

He said that “implementation of the new system will not take place until we judge sufficient progress has been made to improve the courts”.

In the Commons, the Housing Secretary sought to bat away suggestions from his own benches that the Bill was un-Conservative, telling MPs that section 21 “has been used to silence those who have complained about the quality of their property, to intimidate them into accepting excessive rent rises”.

He added: “It is in nobody’s interest to allow unscrupulous landlords to continue to behave in this way, to allow vulnerable people to be rendered voiceless in this way, and to force the taxpayer to pick up the bill.

“The idea that abolishing section 21 is somehow un-Conservative is to me absolutely nonsensical. Conservatives exist to protect the vulnerable in society, to make sure markets work and to save the taxpayer money.”

Tory backbencher Sir Edward could be heard to shout “it is un-Conservative” as Mr Gove set out his argument.

But other Conservatives supported the Bill, with Dover MP Natalie Elphicke saying it would be a “grave mistake” to abandon the promise to end no fault evictions, as listed in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto.

Shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner said the Bill was “better late than never”, following a series of delays to its passage through Parliament.

She said her party would not oppose the Bill at second reading, adding: “Which may be more than can be said from the benches behind (Mr Gove). After nearly five years of foot dragging it appears they need to be appeased with yet more delays. We disagree with that.

“Renters are at the sharp edge of the current housing crisis and urgently need the protections and support in this Bill.”

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, a landlord for more than 20 years, said he is concerned the Bill may interfere with the market and “could result in fewer properties to rent and sky-high rents”.

He said the Government should be helping landlords and tenants “equally, not one over the other”, adding: “I’m sure the Government’s intentions are honourable but the fact remains that although this Bill may initially look favourable to many, it’s simply not and we should be careful not to follow the socialist paths.

“Many socialist promises look good for politicians, that’s why they win elections, but that failure to understand the market and basic economics is why they always end up bankrupting the country.”

But Conservative MP Angela Richardson (Guildford) said: “We have a mandate from the British people to deliver this Bill and I know passing the Bill into law will be warmly welcomed by renters in the 4.6 million households renting nationwide.”

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later stage.

Mr Gove told MPs he is “open-minded” about how to amend the Bill in future, earlier saying: “My aim here is to ensure that we get a new deal and a fair deal for both landlords and for tenants.”