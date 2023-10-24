Scottish unemployment rate at 3.2% in year to June

The unemployment rate in Scotland stood at 3.2% in the year to June, the latest figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed that, over the same period, the employment rate was 74.8%.

The economic inactivity rate, which measures those who are unable to start work, was 22.6%.

The ONS publishes its labour market data quarterly.

The previous edition of the data had unemployment at 3.5%.

In the most recent figures, some 90,000 people were out of work in the year to June 2023.

Measured by Scottish Parliament constituency, the unemployment rate was at its highest in Dundee City West, where it was 11.1%.

Rates of economic inactivity were at their highest in the Glasgow Pollok constituency, at 35.8%.

The claimant count, which measures those receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance and out-of-work Universal Credit benefits, was 111,108 across Scotland.