National Care Service talks in ‘much better place’, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

National Care Service talks in ‘much better place’, MSPs told

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is overhauling the care system (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government is overhauling the care system (Peter Byrne/PA)

Discussions between local councils and the Scottish Government on the new National Care Service are in a “much better place”, MSPs have been told.

An official at Cosla said an agreement had been reached on how legal responsibilities will be divided under the new service.

Proposals for an overhaul of the social care system in Scotland had initially led to strong objections from local authorities, as well as trade unions and other groups.

Humza Yousaf’s Government delayed the National Care Service Bill to allow for more negotiations, with stage one now due to be completed in January 2024.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s health committee heard evidence from Eddie Follan, chief officer for health and social care at Cosla.

He said the new arrangement would lead to clearer legal responsibilities on care issues.

He said: “Our concern had always been that there was the potential for the transfer of staff and assets and functions away from local authorities.

“That’s not going to happen. There isn’t going to be any staff transfer, there isn’t going to be any transfer of functions nor of assets.

COSLA partnership agreement
Legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government (Lesley Martin/PA)

“So I think we’re in a much better place with government.”

Mr Follan said Cosla is “pretty content with the direction of travel” but a number of political agreements still need to be made.

In July, the Scottish Government announced it had reached a partnership deal between the council umbrella body and the NHS for the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government.

Councils will continue to be in charge of delivering care services and employing staff.