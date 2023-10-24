National Care Service talks in ‘much better place’, MSPs told

Discussions between local councils and the Scottish Government on the new National Care Service are in a “much better place”, MSPs have been told.

An official at Cosla said an agreement had been reached on how legal responsibilities will be divided under the new service.

Proposals for an overhaul of the social care system in Scotland had initially led to strong objections from local authorities, as well as trade unions and other groups.

Humza Yousaf’s Government delayed the National Care Service Bill to allow for more negotiations, with stage one now due to be completed in January 2024.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s health committee heard evidence from Eddie Follan, chief officer for health and social care at Cosla.

He said the new arrangement would lead to clearer legal responsibilities on care issues.

He said: “Our concern had always been that there was the potential for the transfer of staff and assets and functions away from local authorities.

“That’s not going to happen. There isn’t going to be any staff transfer, there isn’t going to be any transfer of functions nor of assets.

Legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government (Lesley Martin/PA)

“So I think we’re in a much better place with government.”

Mr Follan said Cosla is “pretty content with the direction of travel” but a number of political agreements still need to be made.

In July, the Scottish Government announced it had reached a partnership deal between the council umbrella body and the NHS for the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government.

Councils will continue to be in charge of delivering care services and employing staff.