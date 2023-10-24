Tories hit out at ‘shocking norm’ in A&E waiting time performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories hit out at ‘shocking norm’ in A&E waiting time performance

By Press Association
More than 1,000 patients waited longer than 12 hours in A&E in the week to October 15(Peter Byrne/PA)
More than 1,000 patients waited longer than 12 hours in A&E in the week to October 15(Peter Byrne/PA)

It has become the “shocking norm” that a third of patients wait longer than four hours to be seen at accident and emergency, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

The latest waiting time performance data shows that in the week ending October 15, 66% of A&E patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Meanwhile, 1,046 patients – some 4.1% – spent longer than 12 hours in an emergency department.

Performance against the four-hour target has been largely unchanged for several weeks.

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the latest figures show A&E departments are in “crisis”.

He said: “Successive SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf – have failed to get a grip of this situation for far too long.

“His successor Michael Matheson has done nothing to change that, meaning my colleagues on the front line are now bracing themselves for their worst winter ever.

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 8, 2022
Sandesh Gulhane said A&Es are in ‘crisis’ ahead of winter (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“As we rapidly head towards that period, it is now the shocking norm that a third of patients wait over four hours to be seen at A&E, while over 1,000 patients this week shamefully had to wait over half a day to be seen.

“Michael Matheson should accept that Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS recovery plan has failed to remobilise frontline services and rip it up.

“If he wants to get a grip on this crisis, he should match the Scottish Conservatives’ ambition to deliver a modern, efficient and local health service.”

Mr Matheson said: “There is a huge amount of work going on around the country to ensure that A&E waiting times are kept down as much as possible, and we continue to work in a targeted way with boards to support them in this work.

“As part of this we have introduced a delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan, which is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

“We are also continuing to manage ongoing pressures on acute care by expanding our hospital at home capacity across the country.

“Later today we will publish our winter plan to help ensure the health and care system is prepared ahead of the challenges posed by the coming winter.”