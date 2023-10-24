Drug-related hospital admissions jump more than a quarter, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Drug-related hospital admissions jump more than a quarter, figures show

By Press Association
Drug-related hospital admissions rose between June and August this year (Paul Faith/PA)
Drug-related hospital admissions rose between June and August this year (Paul Faith/PA)

The number of drug-related hospital admissions between June and August this year increased by 26% since the previous quarter, figures show.

According to the Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) system’s quarterly report, acute hospital admissions rose from 1,886 to 2,378 over the period.

The report also shows 307 suspected drug deaths were recorded by police in the three months to August, up from 286 in the same period of last year.

When compared with the same quarter last year, the number of acute admissions increased by 6%.

The number of A&E admissions also increased, the figures show, from 1,149 between June and August last year to 1,403 this year – a jump of 22%.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the figures show Scotland remains “in the grips of a drugs crisis”.

She added: “For too long, the SNP Government took its eye off the ball on drugs, with tragic and disastrous results.

“While the action now being taken by the Government is welcome, it is clear that the situation is continuing to deteriorate due to long-term neglect.

“It’s time the SNP stopped patting itself on the back for realising we have a drugs crisis and stopped picking needless constitutional battles on this vital and deadly issue.

“Action must be taken now before more Scots’ lives are tragically lost.”

Scottish Conservative Sue Webber said the report shows “a trend of appalling failure on the SNP’s watch”.

The MSP added: “Drug-related hospital admissions are soaring and suspected drug deaths are now higher than they were at the same point last year.

“SNP ministers’ inaction means hundreds of families are grieving the loss of a loved one and my thoughts are with them.”

Ms Webber said the report must act as a “catalyst” for ministers to take action, as she touted the Tories’ Right to Recovery Bill which is due to be introduced at Holyrood.

Drugs minister Elena Whitham said: “I am focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches we know can help save lives.

Drugs minister Elena Whitham
Drugs minister Elena Whitham highlighted plans for more drug consumption rooms in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response reports are a vital tool in providing an early warning of emerging drug trends to help identify actions to reduce and prevent drug harms and deaths – especially at a time when concern is growing over synthetic opioids.

“As part of our £250 million national mission on drugs, we have developed our surveillance abilities to identify potential threats.”

One of the major developments in work to tackle drug deaths has been the approval of a drug consumption room by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Following years of legal wrangling between Glasgow City Council, the Scottish Government and the UK Government over waivers for the service to operate, Ms Bain stepped in to say prosecution of users would “not be in the public interest”.

The council subsequently backed the opening of a facility on the city’s Hunter Street.

Ms Whitham added that a “clarification on criteria from the UK Government” meant licensing applications seeking permission for drug-checking facilities – which would allow users to test substances before taking them – from the Home Office in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow would be submitted “in the coming months”.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said progress on dealing with the crisis had been “abysmal”, adding: “By failing to move beyond the well-meaning words and promises, this SNP government has presided over a public health disaster and drug deaths that are now many times worse than anywhere else in Europe.

“The Scottish Government must deliver radical and transformational action to help all those suffering.

“This must mean protecting and strengthening the drugs and alcohol budgets so that everyone can access care when they need it.”