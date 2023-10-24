Aid truck numbers arriving in Gaza ‘wholly inadequate’, says UK minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Aid truck numbers arriving in Gaza ‘wholly inadequate’, says UK minister

By Press Association
International development minister Andrew Mitchell said he is talking to the United Nations nearly every day about aid operations in Gaza (James Manning/PA)
International development minister Andrew Mitchell said he is talking to the United Nations nearly every day about aid operations in Gaza (James Manning/PA)

Britain has said the number of aid trucks being allowed into Gaza is “wholly inadequate”, amid warnings of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell said he is talking to the United Nations nearly every day about its operations and how it can “beef up” the number of trucks entering from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

UN agency for Palestinian refugees spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai told the BBC the 54 trucks that entered Gaza over the last several days was “nowhere near enough in quantity and in content”.

Gaza’s 2.2 million people have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel since Israel sealed off the territory following Hamas’s deadly attacks on October 7.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Labour MP Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East) warned that the aid reaching Gaza is “nowhere near enough to avert a humanitarian catastrophe” as she pressed for fuel to be allowed in.

Mr Mitchell replied: “The number of trucks that are going through every day is far too small and we will continue to press all the relevant authorities to allow humanitarian support and aid of the type she has described through the Rafah crossing to help those whose circumstances are precisely as she described.”

Conservative MP Sara Britcliffe (Hyndburn) said: “We know the UN has stated it needs at least 100 trucks a day to take the aid to those who desperately need it.”

Mr Mitchell responded: “The key thing is to increase the number of lorries that are getting through Rafah – the current number is wholly inadequate – and I talk to (UN emergency relief co-ordinator) Martin Griffiths virtually every day about the operations the UN are conducting to try and beef up that number.”

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham Deptford) said earlier: “Children in Gaza have begun writing their names on their hands so they can be identified and buried with their families when they are killed.

“What action is the Government taking to prevent more children being harmed in Israel’s military action and to ensure a rapid end to this conflict?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “We’re doing everything we can to protect children and British aid is already making a difference by supporting the international relief effort, which is going in through Rafah.”

Elsewhere at Foreign Office questions on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said no British aid money goes directly to the Palestinian Authority.

Conservative MP Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton) said: “It’s been reported that the Palestinian Authority is to pay up to three million dollars a month in so-called martyr salaries to the families of dead and captured Hamas terrorists.

“Will (the Foreign Secretary) join me in condemning these payments to rapists, torturers, murderers, some of whom have killed Brits? And will he also use his good offices to ensure that no British aid money has gone towards this filthy practice?”

Mr Cleverly said: “I can reassure him that we always ensure that UK aid money is protected from misappropriation, and I can confirm to him and the House that no British aid money goes directly to the Palestinian Authority.

“We have raised this very issue with the Palestinian Authority and highlighted our belief that this is not conducive to good relations and a future two-state solution.”

The Palestinian Authority’s payment of stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the Israel-Palestinian conflict has been a source of contention.

Israel has said the payments incentivise terrorism, while the Palestinians said they provide crucial support to needy families.