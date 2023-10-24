Consultation finds support for second home taxation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Consultation finds support for second home taxation plans

By Press Association
A consultation sought views on second homes (Jane Barlow/PA)
A consultation sought views on second homes (Jane Barlow/PA)

A consultation has found support for proposals to allow additional council tax charges for second homes in Scotland.

The Scottish Government consultation received 981 responses, with 55% in favour of the proposals.

If the plans are approved at Holyrood, councils would be able to charge up to double the full rate of council tax on homes that are not used as a main residence.

Due to the council tax freeze announced by Humza Yousaf, in 2024/25 this would be based on rates from the current year.

At the end of September 2022, there were some 24,287 second homes in Scotland.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: “Although second homes can sometimes benefit local communities, they can also restrict the availability of housing and increase costs for people who want to rent or buy.

“We want to prioritise homes for living in, and our proposals to allow local authorities to charge a council tax premium on second homes will enable councils to seek a fair contribution towards local services from second-home owners.

“We know that high inflation is putting significant strain on household finances, which is why we are fully funding a council tax freeze for 2024-25.

“This will cover any home that is used as someone’s primary residence and is distinct from the application of any discount or premium applied by a council.”