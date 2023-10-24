Israel must be urged to ‘follow the laws of war’, ministers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Israel must be urged to ‘follow the laws of war’, ministers told

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (PA)

Ministers must ensure the Israel military “follow the laws of war” and protect civilians, Labour has suggested.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government to ensure Israel does not block aid for Palestinian civilians, nor food, water and medicine, as the middle eastern nation’s conflict with Hamas continues.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that “professionalism and restraint by the Israel Defence Forces is an important part” of preventing the conflict from escalating.

Calls for more oversight of Israel’s actions come after an 85-year-old hostage, Yocheved Lifshitz, was released by Hamas, and described being beaten with sticks and being held in a “spider web” of tunnels under Gaza.

As Mr Cleverly answered questions on the conflict in the Commons, Mr Lammy said: “The situation in Gaza is heartbreaking and deeply troubling.

“Does the Foreign Secretary agree that Israel must follow the laws of war by taking every possible step to protect civilians?

“Ensuring aid is rapid, safe and unhindered; blocks to water, food, medicines, fuel lifted immediately; Palestinians forced to flee and not permanently displaced; and that upholding these laws is not just a legal and moral obligation, but necessary to prevent Israel’s campaign from undermining long-term prospects for peace and stability?”

Mr Cleverly replied that the “preservation of civilian life remains a priority”, adding: “We discuss this regularly and at every level within the Israeli government, and of course we reflect on the point that Israel itself as well as the countries in the near neighbourhood are trying to prevent this becoming a regional conflict.

“As I say, professionalism and restraint by the Israel Defence Forces is an important part of preventing this becoming a regional conflict.”

SNP foreign affairs spokesman Brendan O’Hara asked: “Has the Secretary of State seen any evidence, been made aware of any evidence, or have reasonable grounds to believe that Israel has breached international humanitarian law in its response to the Hamas atrocities on October 7?”

The Foreign Secretary said it was not his role “to make an assessment on the interpretation of events which are unfolding as we speak”.

He added: “There will of course be assessments of the nature of international humanitarian law. We are trying to make sure that in all of its actions, in its legitimate self defence, Israel does abide by international law.”

Mr O’Hara said: “If it is not his responsibility to make that assessment I wonder then whose it is, because he knows that international humanitarian law is unambiguous in saying that a collective punishment against a civilian population is illegal.”

Labour backbencher Imran Hussain meanwhile became animated as he said that “innocent blood continues to be spilt on the streets of Gaza”, asking: “I have a very simple question for the Foreign Secretary, just what will it take, how many thousands of innocent Palestinians must be slaughtered, before this Government condemns this brutality and bloodshed?”

Mr Cleverly replied: “I respect his passion about the preservation of life, I can assure him that I share his passion, but we must be thoughtful and we must remember why this is happening, the single largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust initiated by Hamas, who then put Palestinians intentionally in harm’s way as part of their operations, must not be forgotten about.”

The Labour MP for Bradford East could be heard to shout “children are dying” as Mr Cleverly answered.