AI safety is priority for the UK, Tech Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

AI safety is priority for the UK, Tech Secretary says

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Michelle Donelan (PA)
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Michelle Donelan (PA)

The UK’s approach to artificial intelligence will prioritise safety and will make the country the “best place in the world” to locate and grow an AI firm, the Technology Secretary has said.

Michelle Donelan said “the country which tackles key AI safety risks” first will be the one to “fully take advantage of the huge potential that AI has to provide”.

The science, innovation and technology minister used a speech to the Onward think tank to lay out the Government’s approach to the technology ahead of its AI Safety Summit next week, where world leaders and tech firms will gather to discuss AI’s growing impact.

Ms Donelan dismissed suggestions that focusing on safety first was “overcautious”.

“The pace of development is fast and unpredictable, which means that our focus needs to be on understanding the risks,” she said.

“And in life, I do think it’s important that you truly grip the problems before you stack on solutions, and with AI it should be no different.”

She added that the UK was “putting more investment” into the questions around AI safety than any other in the world, arguing that “safety is absolutely critical to unlocking adoption across the economy and across society”.

It comes ahead of the safety summit and growing concerns about the impact of AI, particularly generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, and there possible effect on jobs, education and other areas of daily life.

New research from the University of Sheffield found that chatbot tools like ChatGPT could be tricked into creating malicious code that could then be used to carry out cyber attacks.

Ms Donelan said the one of the central aims of the AI Safety Summit would be establish a consensus among world leaders and tech firms on the risks around the technology.

“One of the key objectives of the summit is to form an agreement on what the actual risks are, and how we can work together to keep up to date with that by bringing countries together, leading tech organisations, academia and civil society,” she said.

During her speech, the Technology Secretary said the UK would look to be “nimble and innovative” with its own domestic AI regulation, to encourage more smaller AI firms to locate and grow in the UK.

“The UK is and will remain the most agile and innovative place to develop your business,” she said.

“Safety at the frontier means prosperity across the sector. We will grip the risks and we will seize those opportunities.”