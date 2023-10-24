Coffey on Storm Babet: UK finds it harder to predict rainfall from the east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffey on Storm Babet: UK finds it harder to predict rainfall from the east

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the UK was not as good at predicting rainfall that was arriving from the east (Joe Giddens/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the UK was not as good at predicting rainfall that was arriving from the east (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Environment Secretary has suggested the damage done by Storm Babet was harder to predict because rain came in from the east.

Therese Coffey told MPs a “rapid review” would be conducted after highlighting that some flood-hit UK communities felt they could have been given more pumps to stop them from becoming submerged.

At least seven people are thought to have died in the “unprecedented” weather event, while hundreds were forced to flee their homes in Scotland and north-east England.

Giving evidence to the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, the Environment Secretary told MPs: “One of the things that happened particularly with Storm Babet is that we are very good, with the Met Office and the Environment Agency’s flood forecasting (centre), at predicting weather normally because most of our rain tends to come in from the west.

“We’ve got that pretty much down to a fine art.

“This was rain coming from the other way and we don’t have quite as much experience on that, therefore our accuracy of predicting where such heavy rain would fall was not to the same degree as if it had been.

“So the Environment Agency had moved assets from parts of the country more towards Yorkshire and the North East and that way.

“But I’m conscious that there were still some places that felt they could have done with some more pumps.”

Ms Coffey promised to conduct a “rapid review” alongside the Environment Agency to understand “what could have been done better”.

“Clearly for people whose homes were flooded this weekend, I fully recognise it is a very distressing time for them,” Ms Coffey told the committee.

“Quite a lot of them will have to move out of their homes for some considerable time.”

Hundreds of people have been left homeless in the wake of Storm Babet, with about 1,250 properties in England flooded, according to the Environment Agency.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has promised a ‘rapid review’ into the handling of Storm Babet (Jacob King/PA)

The Environment Secretary, who visited affected residents in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday, said that £5.2 billion has been allocated to protect homes and businesses from flooding between 2021-27.

But she admitted it looked as if her department “may not be hitting” its target of protecting 336,000 properties by 2027.

Downing Street said each type of weather brought with it “different challenges” as it defended the Government’s efforts during the storm.

Asked if Rishi Sunak was concerned that the UK is not as good at dealing with rain from the east, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not sure I would agree with that – different weather events present different challenges.

“But I think when nearly 50,000 homes have been prevented from flooding that would demonstrate we are prepared for flooding.”

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrats’ environment spokesman, urged Ms Coffey to “get a grip” and “stop blaming everyone else for her failings” following her comments about rain arriving from the east.

He said: “This is a new low for an Environment Secretary that cannot help but say or do the wrong thing.

“Therese Coffey blaming the wind for the Government’s failure to protect homes from flooding would almost be comical if so many had not suffered so deeply at the hands of her incompetence.

“Coffey needs to get a grip, stop blaming everyone else for her failings and come forward with the plan to ensure that families across the country are not left defenceless against flooding.”