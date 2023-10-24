XL bully dogs ban ‘pretty close’ to being introduced, says Environment Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
XL bully dogs ban ‘pretty close’ to being introduced, says Environment Secretary

By Press Association
The Environment Secretary said the UK Government was close to bringing forward its XL bully definition and ban (Jacob King/PA)
The Environment Secretary has said the UK Government is “pretty close” to bringing forward its proposed ban on American XL bullies following a spate of attacks attributed to the dog type.

Therese Coffey said she thought a “good definition” of the dog type had been agreed, with only a “few other things” such as compensation needing to be signed-off.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last month that his administration would ban the dogs by the end of the year by adding them to the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Last week, a 60-year-old woman in Brisley, Norfolk, was mauled by her own XL bully dog, which escaped and then had to be destroyed.

Earlier this month, 54-year-old Ian Langley died after being assaulted by an XL in Sunderland while out walking his own puppy.

Ms Coffey, giving evidence to the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, told MPs: “I believe we have got a good definition.

“I really had hoped we could get sorted more quickly and we are very close to that.

“It is just a few other things, including aspects of compensation and some other things that we need to make sure are in place and ready to rock and roll.”

Not all animal charities are in favour of a ban, with the Environment Secretary confirming that the RSPCA had pulled out of a consultation about the definition of the dog type.

Therese Coffey
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The animal welfare charity is part of the Dog Control Coalition, along with the likes of the Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Association, which put out a statement following Mr Sunak’s announcement, arguing that a ban “will sadly not stop” the attacks.

Critics of Mr Sunak’s proposal have argued that the XL bully is not strictly a breed and would be difficult to define.

Asked about the RSPCA no longer being involved in the definition process, the senior Conservative Party minister said it had been “made very clear” to participants that “it was not a case that we were inviting them in to discuss whether or not this would go ahead”.

“That decision will be made by Parliament,” she continued during her evidence session on Tuesday.

“What we wanted and were keen to have is discussion around aspects of definitions and potentially some aspects of that. And they were at some meetings but you’re right they have chosen not to continue.

“I believe we are… in a good place of having agreed a definition.

“Of course we’ve also involved local authorities and police in particular.

“We are pretty close to being able to proceed with the legislation and the guidance that would go alongside that in terms of practical implementation.”

The Cabinet minister said she knew some XL bullies were “seen as genuinely valued pets” and that strict conditions were being readied to allow those owners to continue to keep any existing animals affected by the prohibition.

“I think we will be wanting to make sure things like muzzling, being put on leads in public – that is going to be the principal impact of the legislation,” Ms Coffey continued.

“You won’t be able to sell, breed those sorts of elements.”

Ms Coffey said “we don’t know how many XL bullies there are in the country”.

But she went on to say that the UK Government estimated there were about 10,000, while the Blue Cross animal charity suggested it was more like 15,000.

“It is challenging to judge,” she added.