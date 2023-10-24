Paramedics called to House of Lords to attend medical emergency outside chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Paramedics called to House of Lords to attend medical emergency outside chamber

By Press Association
The Houses of Parliament, Westminster (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The Houses of Parliament, Westminster (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Paramedics were called to the House of Lords to attend a medical emergency outside the main chamber on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that a peer collapsed in the Prince’s Chamber, an anteroom next to where members debate.

The patient was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We were called at 6.38pm today to reports of an incident at Palace Of Westminster, SW1P.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, a medic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager and a paramedic on a motorcycle.

“We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to hospital as a priority.”

The House of Lords press office said: “We can confirm that medical staff are attending an incident in Prince’s Chamber.”

Despite the emergency, proceedings continued inside the Lords main chamber as peers discussed the crisis in Israel and Gaza.