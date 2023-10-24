Cash for mental health support ‘will benefit thousands of youngsters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash for mental health support ‘will benefit thousands of youngsters’

By Press Association
The Government is announcing more investment in mental health services for children and young people (PA)
Thousands of youngsters who may not meet the threshold for NHS mental health care are to be offered more support, officials have said.

Early support hubs for children and young adults are to be expanded to hire counsellors, youth workers and other experts to help support children with mental health problems.

There are around 60 hubs around the country which offer mental health support and advice to 11 to 25-year-olds.

People do not need to be referred to the hubs and can use them on a drop-in basis.

Services on offer include counselling, psychological therapies, group work, specialist advice and signposting to information and other services.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that thousands more young people are to benefit from the support thanks to a £4.92 million investment from the Government.

Mental health minister Maria Caulfield said: “To parents across the nation – I want to assure you we’re working to get your children that vital early support.

“Our funding will help hubs to hire counsellors, youth workers and other local experts. It comes on top of an extra £2.3 billion a year to transform NHS mental health services and help millions of people.”

The DHSC said youngsters going through the trauma of worry, anxiety or stress will have a physical space to go to when their problems first emerge.

It said existing hubs are run by a range of local services including volunteer organisations, NHS trusts, and local authorities.

The department said the additional cash, which is on top of the £2.3 billion previously announced, will enable 10 existing hubs to expand their current services locally and employ new staff such as counsellors or youth workers.

The Government’s youth mental health ambassador Dr Alex George said: “Early intervention in mental health is paramount, and today’s announcement of additional funding for early support hubs across the country is a milestone to be celebrated.”

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at the charity YoungMinds, welcomed the investment, adding: “This recognises the vital role these community services play in bringing mental health support and advice to young people.

“Early intervention services are desperately needed across the country.

“There is clear evidence that early support hubs work and will make a huge difference to young people who are struggling with their mental health.

“We see this as a step in the right direction but we want to see a commitment for a full national rollout. Young people can wait no longer, it’s time for the Government to end the wait.”