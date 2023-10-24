‘Faltering’ growth in Scotland as businesses hold back investment – economists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Faltering’ growth in Scotland as businesses hold back investment – economists

By Press Association
Economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute forecast GDP growth of just 0.2% this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute forecast GDP growth of just 0.2% this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

There are signs of “faltering” growth in the Scottish economy, with companies delaying or cancelling investment amid high interest rates, according to new research.

The latest quarterly economic commentary from economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute says growth is likely to be muted.

It forecasts GDP growth of just 0.2% this year, a downwards revision from the institute’s previous assessment.

Growth is forecast at 0.7% in 2024 and 1.2% in 2025.

The researchers said the high interest rate and high inflationary environment is likely to persist for longer than initially thought.

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the institute, said: “Growth in 2023 so far has presented a pretty mixed picture, while much better than we were expecting at the end of 2022 – with the predictions of recession proving thankfully unfounded.

“Despite this though, it is clear that businesses are not feeling that conditions are great right now, with many delaying or cancelling investment due to the high interest rate environment and wider economic uncertainty.”

The quarterly economic commentary is sponsored by Deloitte.

The company’s senior partner for Scotland, Angela Mitchell, said: “This quarter’s commentary shows a thoroughly mixed outlook for our economy and, accordingly, for business and consumers.

“Notably, the rate at which businesses are delaying or cancelling investments is high.

“This chimes with findings from our latest CFO (chief financial officer) survey, which found CFOs are focused on reducing leverage and capital expenditure is seen as a low priority.

“However, the commentary encouragingly notes that there are signs that the investment hesitation is only temporary.”