Hostage families hope for breakthrough after grandmother released by Hamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Hostage families hope for breakthrough after grandmother released by Hamas

By Press Association
Noam Sagi, a London-based British Israeli whose relative is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza (Lucy North/PA)
Noam Sagi, a London-based British Israeli whose relative is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza (Lucy North/PA)

British families of those being held hostage by Hamas are continuing to hold out hope, amid global diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Foreign Office said officials were working “tirelessly” to save UK nationals, as the release of a Briton’s mother sparked hope of similar breakthroughs for other families.

Downing Street on Tuesday said that at least 12 British nationals were killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel and a further five are still missing, with some of them believed to have been kidnapped.

The release of 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz came as a reassurance to some families, with her London-based daughter Sharone Lifschitz telling reporters that hostages had been treated well and given medicine by their captors.

British psychotherapist Noam Sagi, whose elderly mother Ada is being held hostage by Hamas, said the release had offered “some hope” for the future.

Fewer than five Britons are believed to be among the hostages as officials fear that some of those missing have been killed.

A Foreign Office spokespersons said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of loved ones being held captive, as they endure unimaginable anguish and worry at this time.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with Qatar, Israel and others to ensure all hostages come home safely.”

It comes as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he met with some of those whose family members were killed or are still missing.

In a post on social media, he said: “We cannot lose sight of the evil that has caused suffering for so many.”

The House of Lords held a debate on the escalating conflict on Tuesday night, as peers condemned the attack by Hamas.

It saw the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, warn that the heavier the casualties the less chance there is of securing peace.