Minister heads to UAE on net zero trade mission

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray is to head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week as he touts Scotland’s renewables potential.

Mr Gray will have a number of engagements, including with UAE ministers, this week ahead of the country hosting the Cop28 climate conference next month.

The Scottish Government, as well as Scottish Development International and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, will provide support to 19 Scottish companies to attend business events at the conference in a bid to increase the profile of the Scottish renewables industry.

He said: “We have the resources, skills and ambition to advance green energy technologies and accelerate decarbonisation.

“Cop28 will allow us to reaffirm our commitment to reaching net zero and to highlight our innovative companies that can help in that delivery.

Neil Gray will be in the UAE as the country prepares to host Cop28 next month (PA)

“This will showcase Scotland as an exciting partner for global businesses to achieve their net zero aspirations.

“Scotland was the first country to declare climate change a global emergency in 2019 and we continue to take key steps to build resilience to the wider impacts of climate change.

“No one country can deliver net zero on its own – international co-operation will be vital.

“The United Arab Emirates was the first Gulf nation to commit to reaching net zero by 2050 and is an important market for Scotland.

“I look forward to discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration in a number of areas, including energy transition and our mutual net zero goals.

“Continuing to build trade and investment will play a vital role in helping Scotland build a greener, fairer wellbeing economy and all the benefits that will bring to families, communities and businesses across the country.”