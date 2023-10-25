Site earmarked to house asylum seekers ‘cost £9m more than deal a year earlier’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Site earmarked to house asylum seekers ‘cost £9m more than deal a year earlier’

By Press Association
HMP Northeye in Bexhill-on-Sea cost the Government £15.3 million in September, campaigners said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government purchased a former prison earmarked for asylum-seeker accommodation for £9 million more than it was bought for a year earlier, it has been claimed.

Former HMP Northeye, in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, was bought by the Government for £15.3 million on September 21, 2023, according to a Freedom of Information request released by the Save Northeye campaign group on Wednesday.

The site’s land registry shows the “derelict” brownfield site had been bought for just £6.31 million on August 11, 2022 by company Brockwell Group Bexhill LLP, according to refugee accommodation campaign group One Life to Live.

Questions have been raised by the campaign groups as to why, despite no apparent work being done prior to the sale, it was able to make a “staggering” £8.99 million profit on the site in 13 months.

The sale comes as the Northeye site was announced as a proposed location to house 1,200 people in March this year.

Jeff Newnham, of the Save Northeye campaign, said: “There is no logical geographical reason why Northeye, in one of the UK’s most expensive areas for land, should ever have been purchased by this Government.

“How did the Government allow itself to be sold, at taxpayers’ expense, a site so wholly inappropriate? A site where the only real beneficiary seems to be the vendor, which made a whopping £9 million profit.”

On October 9, Rother District Council leader Doug Oliver said it was “disappointing” that neither the council or residents were informed of the sale.

No final decision of the use of the site has been made.

According to the Home Office’s factsheet on its plans for Northeye, it is working on proposals to use the disused prison as asylum accommodation and is exploring it being used for detention purposes.

Campaigners also question whether the cost of the site and work needed to make it operational could be less than paying for hotel accommodation.

Nicola David, of One Life to Live, said: “The Government cannot claim on the one hand to be solving the problem of the hotel cost when on the other hand it is buying up large tracts of expensive yet tainted land and planning major new builds.

“It’s time for greater transparency with the taxpayer, who ultimately foots these bills.

“It is also time to recognise that we should revert to the pre-Covid system of allowing asylum-seekers to live among us in the community, and not containing them in bizarre camps behind fences and barbed wire.”

It is understood the Home Office does not comment on commercial matters.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to the removal of foreign criminals and those with no right to be in the UK, while providing value for money for the taxpayer.”

“We are exploring the use of the Bexhill site for detention purposes and assessments are being undertaken to consider the feasibility.

“We are working with local stakeholders to ensure that any facility is delivered in a way which minimises the impact on the local community.