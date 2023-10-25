RAF plane departs UK with 21 tonnes of aid for Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

RAF plane departs UK with 21 tonnes of aid for Gaza

By Press Association
A Royal Air Force C-17 aircraft has headed for Egypt loaded with aid for Palestinians in Gaza (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record)
A Royal Air Force C-17 aircraft has headed for Egypt loaded with aid for Palestinians in Gaza (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record)

An RAF plane is on its way to Egypt with a cargo of 21 tonnes of humanitarian supplies for Gaza, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Supplies on board the C-17 aircraft include medical equipment and water filters.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last week he was increasing UK support by £10 million and then by a further £20 million on Monday to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been subject to a siege and bombardment from Israel as Tel Aviv retaliates after Hamas’s assault on October 7.

The extra funding will see the UK’s existing commitment to those in the Occupied Palestinian Territories increase this year from £27 million to £57 million.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said there was a need for “specific pauses, as distinct from a ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to allow people to leave Gaza and for aid to be transported into the territory.

The C-17 that left RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday morning contained 76,800 wound care packs, 1,350 water filters and 2,560 solar lights, with the aid set to be distributed through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Each water filter and light is intended to support a family of five, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Department for Health and Social Care donated the wound care packs from its stockpiles, the UK Government said.

The packs include sterilised clinical equipment and protective clothing.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s airlift is a clear demonstration of the UK’s commitment to helping those most in need — rapidly deploying the RAF to get life-saving aid into the region.

“Together with our regional partners it is critical that we prioritise protecting all civilians from harm, that is why I’m in the Middle East this week to work with defence leaders on deterring a wider conflict that would have devastating consequences for families across the region.”

The announcement follows diplomatic efforts in the Middle East by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary last week to ensure aid trucks can make it through the Rafah crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt.

It is Gaza’s only border point not controlled by Israel.

Israel Palestinians
A Palestinian stands outside a building destroyed during an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP/PA)

Ahead of aid being allowed through, Tel Aviv had been keen to put in place strict conditions to prevent the aid reaching Hamas fighters.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed that more aid is needed to help Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

It comes after the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warned that without immediate deliveries of fuel it will soon have to cut back sharply relief operations across the 25-mile strip.

Mr Cleverly said: “The urgent humanitarian need in Gaza is clear.

“This delivery of vital UK aid into Egypt will save lives but more is needed.

“Humanitarian aid must continue to be allowed into Gaza to reach the people who need it most.

“The UK is working with Israel, Egypt and other partners in the region to enable life-saving aid to reach civilians, including food, water, medical supplies and fuel as a priority.”

To support the Foreign Office’s team with distributing aid shipments, the UK’s military advisory team attached to the embassy in Egypt has been bolstered, the MoD said.