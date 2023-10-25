Road deaths increase to highest total for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road deaths increase to highest total for seven years

By Press Association
The number of people killed on Scottish roads increased to 173 last year (PA)
Scotland’s transport minister has insisted road safety “remains an absolute priority” as the number of people killed on the roads reached its highest level for seven years.

A total of 173 people were killed in road collisions in Scotland in 2022 – 32 more than the previous year.

The figures, published by Transport Scotland, show there were 153 collisions last year in which at least one person was killed – up by 17 from 2021.

Another 1,776 people were seriously injured in road collisions, and 3,672 were slightly injured – up 10% and 9% respectively from the previous year.

The overall casualty total for 2022 was 5,621 – which was 506 (10%) more than in 2021.

The Transport Scotland report said casualty figures “have been increasing steadily since the lows that were seen during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021”.

However it added: “Apart from fatalities, the figures are lower than they were prior to the pandemic.”

Pedestrians accounted for 912 casualties last year, up by almost a fifth (18%) from 2021.

This includes 367 pedestrians who were seriously injured and 33 who were killed.

The figures also show 587 children were casualties in 2022, with 176 youngsters seriously injured and three killed.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said the Government is ‘determined’ to reduce road casualties (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “One death on our roads is simply one too many. My thoughts are with the families and friends who have tragically lost a loved one, and those whose lives are changed forever.

“We do not accept that road casualties are inevitable and are determined to do everything we can to ensure these numbers come down as we work towards our long-term target of no-one being seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.

“That is why the Scottish Government is investing more than £31 million on road safety this financial year to support projects such as our trunk road casualty reduction programme, the road safety improvement fund, our safety camera programme, and the expansion of 20mph areas in communities across Scotland.

“This is in addition to Police Scotland’s enforcement work and the action taken by our local authorities.”

She also stressed the importance of action to “make walking, wheeling and cycling easier and safer across the country”, saying there has been “record investment in active travel this financial year”.

Ms Hyslop added: “Road safety remains an absolute priority for this Government and we are determined to continue working towards our goal of Scotland having the best road safety performance in the world by 2030.”