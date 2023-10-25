No 10 distances itself from UN chief’s remarks about Hamas’s attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 distances itself from UN chief’s remarks about Hamas’s attack

By Press Association
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has caused a diplomatic backlash with his comments on the Israel-Hamas war (Amr Nabil/AP)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected the United Nations secretary-general’s comments about Hamas’s attack on Israel not happening “in a vacuum”.

UN chief Antonio Guterres caused a diplomatic storm after saying the attack by the militant group “did not happen in a vacuum” and had occurred after the Palestinian people had been “subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation”.

In comments made on Tuesday at the UN Security Council in New York, he also expressed concern that “clear violations of international humanitarian law” had been committed by Israel in Gaza during its fightback against Hamas which has led to thousands of casualties.

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan accused the secretary-general of having lost “all morality and impartiality” and called for his resignation.

Downing Street made clear that the Prime Minister does not agree with the “characterisation put forward” by Mr Guterres but that the UK was not supporting calls for him to quit.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, a close ally of Mr Sunak, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme that the comments were “wrong” and that Mr Guterres should “retract” them if he was “implying there is any justification for” the killing of 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, by Hamas fighters on October 7.

The international fallout from the comments appeared to widen after Tel Aviv said it would deny UN officials visas.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the UN chief should consider retracting his remarks (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Erdan reportedly told Israel’s Army Radio on Wednesday that Martin Griffiths, a British diplomat serving as UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, had been refused a visa in response to his boss’s stance.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also cancelled a scheduled meeting with Mr Guterres.

Asked by reporters about what Mr Sunak made of Mr Guterres’s comments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously we don’t agree with that characterisation put forward.

“We are clear that there is and can be no justification for Hamas’s barbaric terrorist attack which was driven by hatred and ideology.”

The spokesman said that the UN “as a body will continue to play an important role… and that is supported by the UK Government”.

On Wednesday, Mr Guterres tried to row back on the remarks, tweeting: “The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the horrific attacks by Hamas.

“Those horrendous attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”