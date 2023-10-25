Firework control zones branded ‘damp squib’ by Tories

Scotland’s largest cities have “shunned” new powers that could see them ban fireworks in certain areas, the Conservatives have claimed.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said “at least” 28 of Scotland’s 32 councils have no plans to bring in firework control zones ahead of Bonfire Night on November 5.

Introduced in June as part of the Firework and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act, councils can now apply to have areas designated as firework control zones, where it is illegal to set them off.

Mr Findlay said firework control zones had been a “key part” of the new legislation, but data revealed to him under freedom of information laws shows the majority of councils are not using them.

Russell Findlay said legislation allowing councils to create firework control zones is being ‘shunned’ (PA)

Mr Findlay added: “These include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. It is being shunned by councils.”

He asked community safety minister Siobhian Brown why the legislation had “turned into such a damp squib”.

Ms Brown told him councils can seek to use the “discretionary firework control zone powers based on their own assessment of their need and the communities”.

She said Government officials have been engaging with councils and there had been some “early expressions of interest from local authorities exploring designating a zone in their areas”.

However she stressed the policy is not meant to provide a “quick fix” where there are problems with fireworks, with the minister adding that “zones will not be in place this year”.

Ms Brown told Holyrood she has met with the emergency services ahead of Bonfire Night, adding they are “delivering public awareness campaigns focused on firework safety and preventing Bonfire Night attacks on the emergency services”.