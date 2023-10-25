Cancellation from Foreign Secretary earns ticking off from committee chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cancellation from Foreign Secretary earns ticking off from committee chair

By Press Association
Cancellation from Foreign Secretary earns ticking off from committee chair
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

MPs have expressed disappointment after the Foreign Secretary pulled out at the last minute from an appearance before a Commons committee to discuss post-Brexit issues.

James Cleverly had been due to attend the European Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday afternoon, but pulled out in advance of the session.

In a letter to committee chair Sir William Cash, Mr Cleverly apologised but said that he was “no longer able to attend the arranged session due to urgent matters in relation to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East”.

The conflict in Israel and Gaza has dominated both global and domestic affairs in recent weeks, with the Foreign Secretary among those leading the Government’s response to the crisis.

Sir William told the senior Cabinet minister it was “disappointing” that MPs were not notified sooner.

In a letter to Mr Cleverly, he said: “Cancelling an appearance on the day is disruptive for Members and staff, and for those who have made preparations to attend or follow a session live from home.

“I know that the situation in Israel and Gaza is urgent and taking up a considerable amount of your time. During times of crisis, parliamentary scrutiny remains of the utmost importance.

“Regional security and UK/EU/Nato/UN defence cooperation was one of the vitally important issues we planned to discuss with you.”

Mr Cleverly was also expected to be grilled on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, as well as on the UK’s association to the Horizon science programme.

Sir William said that the discussions on the Windsor Framework were the “most pressing”.

He asked the Foreign Secretary to appear before the committee as soon as possible after the King’s Speech in November, while also asking Mr Cleverly to respond to a set of questions attached to the letter.