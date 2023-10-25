Robert Courts elected chairman of Commons Defence Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Courts elected chairman of Commons Defence Committee

By Press Association
Robert Courts has be selected as chair (House of Commons/PA)

Conservative former minister Robert Courts has been elected chairman of the Commons Defence Committee.

He replaces Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who quit the role following a backlash over the summer after claiming that security in Afghanistan had “vastly improved” and “corruption is down” following the Taliban’s return.

Mr Courts beat Conservative rivals and former ministers Mark Francois and Sarah Atherton to take on the role after a ballot of fellow MPs.

Deputy Commons Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton announced Mr Courts was elected after a single round of voting, receiving 249 votes out of a total of 430 valid votes cast.

Ms Atherton received 142 votes, and Mr Francois received 39 votes.

Mr Courts shook hands and exchanged a peck on the cheek with Ms Atherton in the Commons on hearing that he had won the ballot.

The result was announced a year to the day that Mr Courts first joined the committee.

In a statement released after the result was announced, Mr Courts said the armed forces “need more support, more investment, and more capacity, not less”.

Taliban Resurgence in Afghanistan
Tobias Ellwood stepped down from the roll following comments about Afghanistan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The new defence committee chairman said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the country and our Armed Forces at such a crucial time for our security.

“My thanks to all those colleagues who supported me and to Sarah Atherton and Mark Francois – deeply respected committee members – for a well-fought election.

“All around us, the world is becoming more challenging. As a consequence, our forces need more support, more investment, and more capacity, not less.

“Under my leadership, the committee will continue to unpick the long-term issues that affect defence.

“We will seek to provide solutions for these, including tirelessly making the case for more investment in our armed forces.

“We will consider, not just how to build robust supply chains and bolster our industrial base, but we will also ask how UK defence should exploit emerging technologies of the future.

“Our soldiers, sailors and airmen represent the best of our country.

“As chair, I will continue to advocate for the training and equipment they need to keep our country safe.

“Defence is in my political DNA. As not just a former minister for aviation, maritime and security, but also as an MP representing the largest base in the Royal Air Force, I have an in-depth understanding of the challenges facing our military.

“As chair, I won’t shy away from robust scrutiny and will lead through collegiate teamwork and consensus. I highly value the contributions of all members and look forward to working together on holding the Government to account.”