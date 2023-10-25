Robert Courts elected chairman of Commons Defence Committee

Conservative former minister Robert Courts has been elected chairman of the Commons Defence Committee.

He replaces Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who quit the role following a backlash over the summer after claiming that security in Afghanistan had “vastly improved” and “corruption is down” following the Taliban’s return.

Mr Courts beat Conservative rivals and former ministers Mark Francois and Sarah Atherton to take on the role after a ballot of fellow MPs.

Deputy Commons Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton announced Mr Courts was elected after a single round of voting, receiving 249 votes out of a total of 430 valid votes cast.

Ms Atherton received 142 votes, and Mr Francois received 39 votes.

Mr Courts shook hands and exchanged a peck on the cheek with Ms Atherton in the Commons on hearing that he had won the ballot.

The result was announced a year to the day that Mr Courts first joined the committee.

In a statement released after the result was announced, Mr Courts said the armed forces “need more support, more investment, and more capacity, not less”.

The new defence committee chairman said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the country and our Armed Forces at such a crucial time for our security.

“My thanks to all those colleagues who supported me and to Sarah Atherton and Mark Francois – deeply respected committee members – for a well-fought election.

“All around us, the world is becoming more challenging. As a consequence, our forces need more support, more investment, and more capacity, not less.

“Under my leadership, the committee will continue to unpick the long-term issues that affect defence.

“We will seek to provide solutions for these, including tirelessly making the case for more investment in our armed forces.

“We will consider, not just how to build robust supply chains and bolster our industrial base, but we will also ask how UK defence should exploit emerging technologies of the future.

“Our soldiers, sailors and airmen represent the best of our country.

“As chair, I will continue to advocate for the training and equipment they need to keep our country safe.

“Defence is in my political DNA. As not just a former minister for aviation, maritime and security, but also as an MP representing the largest base in the Royal Air Force, I have an in-depth understanding of the challenges facing our military.

“As chair, I won’t shy away from robust scrutiny and will lead through collegiate teamwork and consensus. I highly value the contributions of all members and look forward to working together on holding the Government to account.”