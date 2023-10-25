Record number of disadvantaged 18-year-olds look to study most selective degrees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Record number of disadvantaged 18-year-olds look to study most selective degrees

By Press Association
The data showed that 3,160 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds had applied for these courses (Chris Ison/PA)
The data showed that 3,160 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds had applied for these courses (Chris Ison/PA)

A record number of 18-year-olds from deprived areas have applied to the most selective universities and courses, according to newly released data from Ucas.

The university admissions service has published its application data for courses with an early October deadline – which includes medicine, dentistry and veterinary degrees, as well as courses at Oxford and Cambridge.

The data showed that 3,160 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, defined as coming from an area of the UK in the bottom 20% for the proportion of young people participating in higher education, had applied for these courses.

This figure was up 7% from 2,950 applicants during last year’s admissions cycle.

The interim chief executive of Ucas, Sander Kristel, said it was “encouraging” to see students from the most disadvantaged areas “aiming high with their choices for next year”.

There was also a 6% increase in UK-domiciled applicants declaring receipt of free school meals, which Ucas said was in the context of rising numbers of pupils in England receiving them.

In total, 39,310 18-year-olds from the UK applied by the October 16 deadline, the second highest number on record.

However, there was an 18% decrease in the total number of 19-year-old UK applicants – to 5,580 from 6,770 last year.

There was also a 7% drop in the number of 18-year-olds from the UK applying to study medicine – at 11,750, compared with 12,700 last year.

China remains the largest source market for international applicants, with 4,340 students from the country applying for courses with an October deadline.

The largest growth in international applicants since last year has come from the US and Singapore – with applications from the US increasing by 9% and Singapore by 6%.

Mr Kristel said: “It’s encouraging to see a record number of young students from the most disadvantaged areas aiming high with their choices for next year.

“The narrowing of the disadvantage gap, against the backdrop of a global pandemic, shows the effort we have made as a sector, to ensure everyone in society can aspire to study the most competitive courses.”

The deadline for all other undergraduate courses is January 31 2024.