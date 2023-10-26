Ministers to attend Cobra meeting amid escalating situation in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers to attend Cobra meeting amid escalating situation in Gaza

By Press Association
The UK has backed calls for a humanitarian pause as Israel continues to bombard Gaza (Ali Mahmoud/PA)
Ministers will attend a Cobra meeting later on the Middle East, after the Government joined calls for a humanitarian “pause” in the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said he would be chairing the meeting later, as global attention remains fixed on the crisis in Gaza.

It comes after Rishi Sunak said temporary breaks or “specific pauses” in the violence could allow British nationals and hostages to be freed and aid to be provided to the Gaza Strip.

The Government has continued to back Israel’s right to defend itself, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps saying an expected ground invasion would fall under the country’s right to defend itself as long as the action targeted Hamas.

Israeli military said that troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, saying it was in order to prepare the battlefield” ahead of a widely expected ground invasion.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is continuing to pummel the small strip of land, which is home to more than two million Palestinians.

Mr Dowden said that the Cobra meeting would be “bringing together representatives from the relevant Government departments.

“This is the way of bringing different bits of Government together to understand what further steps we can do and to assess the current situation.

“We will discuss the hostages and the wider situation in the region and will also discuss securing humanitarian aid.

“It is about ensuring we have cross-governmental ministerial grip on this situation.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will chair the meeting (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government is continuing to resist calls for a ceasefire, with the backing for a humanitarian pause supported by Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer.

More than 80 MPs have urged the Government to call for a cessation of violence, as five UK nationals remain missing, some of whom are believed to be hostages in Gaza.

Mr Dowden would not be drawn on how long any such pause might last.

He told Times Radio that a pause would be “different to a ceasefire, which is a total cessation of hostilities, which I don’t think recognises properly the situation that Israel finds itself in, in respect of this attack from Hamas which has to be dealt with by Israel”.