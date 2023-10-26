Call for action to improve psychological care for stroke survivors

A charity is calling for action from health boards to improve psychological support for stroke survivors.

Ahead of World Stroke Day on October 29, the Stroke Association is calling for an improvement plan across the 14 health boards to address emotional and psychological needs.

Research from the charity found there are fewer than eight whole-time equivalent neuropsychologists with dedicated time for strokes across the whole country.

No health boards are currently offering specialised psychological care for strokes.

Strokes can lead to anxiety, depression, memory and thinking problems.

The Stroke Association says the psychological effects of stroke can be worse than the physical effects.

John Watson, associate director Scotland at the Stroke Association, said: “The progress health boards are making to improve psychological services is too slow.

“There is no escaping the fact that delivering the necessary emotional support for people affected by stroke will involve more investment in the workforce, both in recruitment and training.

“The inclusion of psychological support in the new stroke plan is an important step, but that aspiration is still a long way from becoming reality.

“Stroke is a clinical priority in Scotland, and it needs to be treated as such.

“We will continue to champion the need for improvements in the way stroke psychological care is delivered in Scotland. We owe it to everyone affected by stroke to ensure they get the right support to rebuild their life after stroke.”