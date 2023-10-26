Sunak: ‘Important to recognise AI doesn’t just automate and take people’s jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak: ‘Important to recognise AI doesn’t just automate and take people’s jobs’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a retinal scan procedure during a visit to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London (Jaime Lorriman/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said it is too simple to say artificial intelligence will “take people’s jobs” but admitted it would have an impact on the labour market.

The Prime Minister gave a major speech on the emerging technology as he pitched the UK as a world-leading country in its development and regulation.

But he also faced questions about the fate of thousands of jobs across the UK, amid fears about the possibilities of the powerful tech.

Mr Sunak urged the public to see artificial intelligence more as a “co-pilot” in the day-to-day activities of the workplace.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech setting out how he will address the dangers presented by artificial intelligence while harnessing its benefits at the Royal Society, Carlton House Terrace, London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at the Royal Society in London setting out how he will address the dangers presented by AI while harnessing its benefits (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “It’s important to recognise that AI doesn’t just automate and take people’s jobs.”

“A better way to think about it is as a co-pilot,” he said, giving an example of welfare case workers already using AI to help them.

“As with all technologies, they change our labour market, I think over time of course they make our economy more prosperous, more productive.

“They create more growth overall but it does mean that there are changes in the labour market.”

Mr Sunak said the best protection for the next generation of workers was a “world-class education system”.

He said: “It’s hard to predict the exact evolution of everyone’s job and what we can do in Government is make sure that we have a world-class education system.

“That is the best way that I can ensure that everyone in our country benefits from not just AI, but everything that comes our way.”