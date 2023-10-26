Hospital ward deemed in ‘very poor condition’ by inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospital ward deemed in ‘very poor condition’ by inspectors

By Press Association
Inspectors visited the hospital in the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Inspectors raised “serious concerns” about the condition of a hospital during an unannounced visit in the summer.

When the Healthcare Improvement Scotland team visited Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, they found the older part of the building was in a “very poor condition”.

They noted “damaged wooden surfaces, flooring and walls”, with one ward in a particularly bad condition.

A broken pipe in a patient toilet had leaked through a wall and caused holes in the plaster, exposing a service shaft behind.

The inspectors said the toilet had been blocked off but senior managers were not aware of the extent of the disrepair.

Donna Maclean, chief inspector at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During the inspection, we saw that staff were responsive to patients’ needs, and patients and visitors were complimentary about staff and the care they provided.

“Staff told us they felt supported and listened to by senior managers.

“However, we were required to raise serious concerns about the condition of the healthcare environment within the older building of the hospital known as ‘Phase 1’, which was in very poor condition, with one ward significantly worse than other areas.

“We had concerns about the oversight, communication and escalation process in relation to the condition of this environment.

“We informed senior hospital managers of our serious concerns and they responded quickly to assess the risks and took immediate action, including moving inpatients to another ward.”

The inspectors praised the NHS Fife teams’ openness and set an action plan to address their concerns.