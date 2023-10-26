Cummings and other senior No 10 officials due at Covid inquiry next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cummings and other senior No 10 officials due at Covid inquiry next week

By Press Association
Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain are both set to appear before the Covid inquiry next week (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Senior officials to those at the top of Government during the coronavirus pandemic will appear before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry next week.

Boris Johnson’s then-chief adviser Dominic Cummings, former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and ex-Number 10 director of communications Lee Cain are all among witnesses scheduled to give evidence.

Mr Cummings confirmed last week that he had been going through his statement with inquiry lawyers, describing the process as “painful”.

The Government was forced to defend Mr Cummings after he drove to County Durham beauty spot Barnard Castle during the first lockdown (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mr Johnson’s closest aide when the pandemic emerged, he became well-known by the public when the Government was forced to defend him after he drove to County Durham beauty spot Barnard Castle during the first lockdown.

Mr Cummings is set to give evidence on Tuesday morning.

Next week’s hearings will begin with Mr Reynolds on Monday morning, followed by Imran Shafi, who was former private secretary to the PM for public services, and Mr Cain who is scheduled for that afternoon.

Former head of the NHS, Sir Simon Stevens and Professor Yvonne Doyle, former medical director of Public Health England, are due to give evidence next Thursday.

The inquiry’s module two hearings are considering core UK decision-making and political governance.