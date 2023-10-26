More than 100 councils join emergency summit over temporary accommodation crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 100 councils join emergency summit over temporary accommodation crisis

By Press Association
More than 100 local councils are coming together to urge immediate action from the Government due to ‘unprecedented demand’ for temporary accommodation (PA)
More than 100 local councils are coming together to urge immediate action from the Government due to ‘unprecedented demand’ for temporary accommodation (PA)

More than 100 local councils will use an emergency summit to urge the Government to act over the crisis of “unprecedented demand” for temporary accommodation.

Eastbourne Borough Council and District Councils’ Network are hosting an urgent meeting on October 31 to write a cross-party letter to ministers to adopt measures ahead of the Autumn Statement.

Council bosses will share information and explore solutions amid the “escalating social and financial crisis” created by the soaring need for temporary housing.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader, councillor Stephen Holt, said: “The situation is stark.

“Councils provide a safety net for the most vulnerable people who need our help, and that safety net is at real risk of failing.

“Figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have shown that the cost of temporary accommodation to local authorities reached 1.7bn last year and is increasing rapidly.

“This is wholly unsustainable for councils, and the situation is now critical.”

Housing stock
A set of house keys (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Council chiefs on Tuesday will discuss a range of demands for the Government to enact, such as giving district authorities more power, funding and resources to build more social housing, and raise local housing allowance rates for private rented accommodation.

Local government minister Lee Rowley has been invited to attend the summit, according to council bosses.

Eastbourne Borough Council is hosting the online summit after recognising many councils were facing the same issues in this area.

In Eastbourne, the cost of temporary and emergency housing on homeless claims was £4.6 million in 2022 to 2023 and the council was able to reclaim a £2 million subsidy from the government.

The authority therefore had a cost of £2.6 million, a council spokesperson said.

Housing costs are estimated to increase to £5.8 million for the next year and the authority will be able to claim a £2.2 million subsidy.

The cost to the council will then rise to £3.6 million.

District Councils’ Network spokeswoman for health, housing and hardship, councillor Hannah Dalton, said: “Across the country, we are experiencing a spiralling tide of need, driven by a severe shortage of social housing, the cost-of-living crisis, and an unstable and unaffordable private rented sector.

“This means as district councils, we are placing an unprecedented number of people in temporary accommodation, which is cripplingly expensive for councils and unsuitable for residents.

“Districts are vital to preventing homelessness and providing resolution when our residents are faced with no alternative.

“Without urgent intervention, the very existence of this safety net is under threat.”