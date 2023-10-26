‘Dreadful and tragic’ murder shows need to tackle domestic violence – Yousaf

Humza Yousaf has said the “dreadful and tragic” murder of young mother Claire Inglis by her partner shows the need to do more to tackle domestic abuse.

The First Minister said he will raise concerns about the fact her killer was on bail to the judiciary, but added he cannot order an inquiry himself.

He was speaking during First Minister’s Questions as Ms Inglis’s parents Fiona and Ian watched from the public gallery.

Christopher McGowan was jailed for the murder of the 28-year-old on Wednesday, with a judge describing the crime as “beyond sadistic”.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “Fiona and Ian have found the strength to be here today, 24 hours after their daughter’s killer was jailed.

“They are here for answers.

“Why was a violent criminal with dozens of convictions granted bail not just once or twice, but five times?”

He said the Government’s recent Bail and Release from Custody Act makes it even harder to remand criminals in custody, and he urged the First Minister to launch an independent inquiry.

Mr Yousaf passed on his condolences to the Inglis family, saying: “There cannot be anything more unnatural in this world than to have to bury your child.”

Claire Inglis’s parents Fiona and Ian were at Holyrood for FMQs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Decisions about cases of bail and remand are for the independent judiciary, he said, rather than the Government.

He added the Act makes clear that courts must consider victim safety when bail applications are made.

Mr Yousaf said he will convey the family’s concerns to the Lord President – Scotland’s most senior judge – and the Lord Advocate, who heads the Crown Office.

It would be seen as interference in the independent judiciary if a First Minister were to demand an inquiry, he added.

Mr Yousaf said: “This dreadful case, this tragic case, reminds us of the need to do more to tackle not just domestic abuse but domestic homicide.”

A new domestic homicide review model is currently being developed, he said.