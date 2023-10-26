Israeli ambassador: I could not remain silent over Irish president’s comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli ambassador: I could not remain silent over Irish president’s comments

By Press Association
Michael D Higgins (Niall Carson/PA)
Michael D Higgins (Niall Carson/PA)

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland has said she needs to respond to claims about her country after being criticised during the week for accusing the Irish president of misinformation.

Dana Erlich had told the Sunday Independent that she was frustrated by President Michael D Higgins’s comments suggesting Israel had breached international law.

He said last week that Israel stating its intention to breach international law reduced protection for civilians under the Geneva Conventions “to tatters”.

Ms Erlich claimed this was misinformation, and said announcing Israel’s intentions in advance was “in accordance” with international law.

She also said that Ireland was not a neutral country in relation to Israel and the Palestinians.

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the ambassador’s comments were “not helpful”, and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said Ms Erlich had “overstepped the line” and “her position is under question”.

Asked about her comments in relation to Mr Higgins, Ms Erlich told RTE’s Drivetime programme: “There are some moments in history that you can’t be silent.

“And obviously I do not wish to criticise any Irish officials, but when things are said about my country I need to respond to that, especially at a time of war when there is a lot of misinformation being circled around in the social networks, in the media.

“Since I am the representative of the Israeli people here in Ireland, I need to respond to anything that is said about that and to make sure that I try and give the most accurate and extensive information that I have.”

Asked what the misinformation was, Ms Erlich replied: “The myth or assumption that Israel is breaking international law. We are not.”