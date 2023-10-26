Rocket company given £3.5m ahead of Shetland space launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rocket company given £3.5m ahead of Shetland space launch

By Press Association
CGI has been used to depict a rocket blasting off from SaxaVord on Unst (SaxaVord/PA)
A company which aims to launch satellites into space from Shetland has received £3.5 million from the UK Space Agency.

Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) plans to have its first blast-off from SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst – the northernmost tip of the UK – next year.

The funding will go to the UK subsidiary of the German company.

It had planned to complete its first orbital launch by the end of 2023 but this has been pushed back to the second quarter of 2024.

A number of rocket-building companies are planning on using the privately-owned SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst, where a 12-metre high launch stool has been constructed for RFA’s rockets.

SaxaVord spaceport
A 12-metre tall launch stool has been built at the spaceport (SaxaVord/PA)

Measuring 30 metres tall and two metres wide, the RFA “One” rocket is a three-stage launch vehicle capable of deploying up to 1,300kg to a 500km polar orbit.

UK science minister George Freeman is visiting the spaceport this week.

He said: “The UK’s high growth £17 billion space industry is on the front line of advanced satellite manufacturing and satcomms technology and services, and set to grow fast as the commercial low earth orbit satellite sector expands in the next decade.

“Through our £1.5 billion UK space funding programmes, the Government is backing satcomms technology, space science, missions and infrastructure to support the commercial satellite sector.

“This £3.5 million investment will enable RFA UK to develop the technologies necessary to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland, creating dozens of jobs locally and growing the Scottish cluster as a key part of the UK space sector.”

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “The Scottish space sector continues to go from strength to strength with the latest figures showing an almost £40 million increase in income and more than 100 new highly-skilled jobs with support from the UK Government.”