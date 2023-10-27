Crispin Blunt arrest not sign of wider cultural issue in Tory party – Keegan

Gillian Keegan has insisted there is no wider cultural problem within the Conservatives, after senior MP Crispin Blunt was suspended by the party after being arrested on suspicion of rape and the possession of controlled substances.

Mr Blunt, a former minister, identified himself as the man that Surrey Police detained in Horley on Wednesday morning, before his release on conditional bail.

The Reigate MP said he will “co-operate fully” with the ongoing investigation and is “confident” that he will not be charged.

He said he has been interviewed twice over the incident, the first time three weeks ago when he “initially reported my concern over extortion”.

It is understood that Conservative chief whip Simon Hart has told Mr Blunt to stay away from Parliament during the process.

Education Secretary Ms Keegan told broadcasters on Friday morning that she did not see a “cultural issue” within the parliamentary party.

It comes as Mr Blunt becomes the latest in a string of sitting MPs to be arrested on allegations of sexual offences.

Back in May 2022, it emerged that a Tory MP in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

The Tory whips’ office said at the time that the MP had been asked not to “attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing”.

The latest extension to his bail is to mid-February.

One Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020. He was never identified and police took no further action after an investigation.

Ms Keegan told Times Radio: “I certainly don’t see a cultural issue among Conservative MPs. I see individual incidents which are all investigated as such.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said there was not a cultural issue in the party (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “Due to the serious nature of the allegations… he’s had the whip suspended, but the police are involved now so beyond that it’s not really appropriate for me to comment any further.

“The Prime Minister’s been clear about high standards, he expects high standards, he always follows due process, but all you can do with these things is deal with them as they arise and take the appropriate action.”

Asked about allegations of “sleaze” within her party, Ms Keegan told LBC: “I’ve been in Parliament now for six and a bit years and I must say honestly, personally, I’ve never seen any impacts or any sort of, this kind of behaviour.”

After identifying himself, Mr Blunt had the whip suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation, meaning he is now an Independent.

Mr Blunt wrote on social media: “It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me.

“The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to co-operate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.

“I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries.”

He served in the Ministry of Justice as the minister responsible for prisons and probation between 2010 and 2012.

The police were unable to say if the controlled substances were drugs, as tests are being carried out.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning in Horley on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

“He has been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.”

Mr Blunt was first elected in 1997 and has said he does not intend to contest the next election.