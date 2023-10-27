Nadine Dorries teases meaning behind title of book on Boris Johnson’s downfall

Nadine Dorries has suggested the name of her upcoming book The Plot refers to a “secret plan by several people” to do damage to “a person or government”.

The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, which is billed as a “fly-on-the-wall account of how the saviour of the Conservative Party became a pariah”, is set to be released on November 9.

The former Culture Secretary teased the book launch tweeting a picture of how she defines the word “plot” on Friday.

If you thought that power flowed from the people into Westminster, think again. Available for pre order on @Amazon on sale November 9th. pic.twitter.com/6FqHG7ujOv — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 27, 2023

“A secret plan by several people to do something that is wrong, harmful, or not legal, especially to do damage to a person or a government,” the 66-year-old wrote.

She added: “If you thought that power flowed from the people into Westminster, think again.”

The book had been scheduled for release on September 28, prior to the start of the Conservative Party conference in early October, but publisher HarperCollins later announced that it would be delayed.

It cited the “small delay” had been necessary to “allow for the huge volume of material the author has consulted, the number of high-level sources spoken to, and the required legal process needed to share her story”.

A staunch ally of Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries handed in her resignation in September which saw her former Tory constituency of Mid Bedfordshire overturned to a Labour seat following a by-election.

Newly elected Mid Bedfordshire Labour candidate Alistair Strathern with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Joe Giddens/PA)

Her departure came after weeks of pressure to act on her June 9 pledge to step down with “immediate effect”, in protest at not getting a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Her resignation came with a scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, claiming he presided over a “zombie Parliament”.

Ms Dorries, who was born in 1957 in Liverpool and grew up on a council estate, has written more than a dozen books during her career, including The Four Streets fiction series and The Lovely Lane collection – both of which are set in post-war Liverpool.

The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson marks her first non-fiction book.

Downing Street and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.