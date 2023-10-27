ChatGPT maker among AI firms to publish safety policies in transparency push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

ChatGPT maker among AI firms to publish safety policies in transparency push

By Press Association
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has published its safety policies (PA)
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has published its safety policies (PA)

Leading AI companies, including ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Google DeepMind have published their safety policies following a request from Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan.

The group also includes AI firm Anthropic, along with tech giants Amazon, Meta and Microsoft, who have each published their policies on nine areas of safety around AI development proposed by the Government.

It comes before the UK’s AI Safety Summit next week, with the Government wanting to use the safety policies as a way of informing discussions at the summit and encouraging the sharing of best practice within the AI community.

The Government is keen to establish a set of safety processes for AI firms to follow as it looks to place the UK as a world leader in the development of safe artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a major speech on AI to declare that establishing safety principles around the technology should be a global priority on a par with pandemics and preventing nuclear war.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech setting out how he will address the dangers presented by artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech setting out how he will address the dangers presented by artificial intelligence (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Mr Sunak also announced that the UK would set up a “world first” AI Safety Institute to examine and evaluate emerging AI models.

On the newly published safety policies from AI firms, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “This is the start of the conversation and as the technology develops, these processes and practices will continue to evolve, because in order to seize AI’s huge opportunities we need to grip the risks.

“We know openness is key to increasing public trust in these AI models which in turn will drive uptake across society meaning more will benefit, so I welcome AI developers publishing their safety policies today.”

The nine safety policy areas include implementing responsible capability scaling, a new framework for managing emerging AI risks which would see firms set out potential risk to be monitored ahead of time.

It also includes the idea that AI firms employ third parties to try and hack their systems to help identify sources of weakness or risk.

The Government hopes to bring together a range of world leaders, tech giants and civil society at the AI Safety Summit next week, but reports suggest several major leaders will stay away.

It has been reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is unlikely to attend, while the White House has confirmed that US vice president Kamala Harris will attend the summit rather than President Joe Biden.

Speaking to LBC on Friday morning, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan denied it was embarrassing for the Government that the heads of state were reportedly not expected to attend its flagship summit.

“I think the most important thing actually for the safety summit is to make sure we’ve got the people who are really knowledgeable about AI as well. So yes, there’ll be some of the leaders but it will also be teams of people that are really aware of AI and also the risks of AI,” she said.

The Education Secretary also defended the Government’s decision to invite China to the summit.

“I think the Chinese are one of the world leaders in AI alongside the US… We recognise AI as a security threat as well,” she said.

“We need to really at this stage make sure that we’re all working to understand both what we can do with AI to accelerate the good that AI can do… but also to make sure this is a focus on safety.

“That we work with everyone who’s got some knowledge on this to ensure that we understand the remits of safety.”