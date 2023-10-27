Support service for young people impacted by addiction expands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Support service for young people impacted by addiction expands

By Press Association
The service will expand to six more local authorities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A service aimed at young people impacted by a family member with an addiction has been expanded.

The Routes programme, run by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) currently offers support through one-to-one and group therapy to people aged between 12 and 26 in East and West Dunbartonshire.

But the charity has announced it will partner with other organisations in six different local authorities to allow for expansion, along with £4 million of funding from the Scottish Government.

The service will now operate in East Lothian, Falkirk, Renfrewshire, north Aberdeenshire, North Lanarkshire and Orkney as well as the original two locations.

Justina Murray, chief executive of SFAD, said: “We are delighted to see our Routes model expand across Scotland through this new partnership with six fantastic partner organisations, supported by the Scottish Government’s Whole Family Wellbeing Fund.

Elena Whitham
Drugs minister Elena Whitham welcomed the news

“A key part of Routes’s success has been the involvement of young people from the start – they have shaped every aspect of our initial Routes programme in East and West Dunbartonshire, and remain at the heart of this new national rollout.

“Our Routes young people are the most enthusiastic, creative and ambitious ambassadors for the programme’s life-changing impact.

“Grow Your Own Routes will allow us to learn how this youthwork model can support young people affected by family alcohol and drug use across urban, rural and island communities from Orkney to East Lothian, and from small to large organisations.”

Scottish drugs minister Elena Whitham welcomed the news, saying young people with a family member struggling with addiction “need to feel they are not alone”.

She added: “They may want to share their experiences, learn more about substance use and explore how they can achieve their own goals.

“I recognise that the Scottish Government must not only have to help people who are facing problems with drugs, but also their family members.

“Help and support is available from a number of sources, including dedicated charities like Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs through projects such as Routes, and I am pleased this funding will allow more young people to benefit from the Routes model.”